NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
20 Nov 2021
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Friday (November 19, 2021).
===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
283,771,592 156,549,773 11,914,393,111 6,423,056,399
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 547,900,983 (2,672,263,324) (2,124,362,341)
Local Individuals 7,961,379,301 (8,507,154,983) (545,775,682)
Local Corporates 6,775,848,035 (4,105,710,011) 2,670,138,023
===============================================================================
