ANL 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (5.9%)
ASC 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.62%)
ASL 16.65 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.15%)
BOP 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.69%)
BYCO 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
FCCL 19.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.32%)
FFBL 26.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.72%)
FFL 12.03 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.35%)
FNEL 11.23 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (10.1%)
GGGL 17.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.2%)
GGL 33.67 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.66%)
HUMNL 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.49%)
JSCL 18.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.05%)
KAPCO 31.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.54%)
KEL 3.41 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.89%)
MDTL 2.44 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.41%)
MLCF 37.56 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (2.2%)
NETSOL 109.51 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.4%)
PACE 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.82%)
PAEL 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.32%)
PIBTL 8.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.5%)
POWER 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.28%)
PRL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.25%)
PTC 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.22%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.72%)
SNGP 42.20 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.1%)
TELE 17.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.29%)
TRG 103.25 Decreased By ▼ -8.37 (-7.5%)
UNITY 26.27 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.5%)
WTL 2.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.86%)
BR100 4,782 Increased By ▲ 28.57 (0.6%)
BR30 19,982 Decreased By ▼ -217.22 (-1.08%)
KSE100 46,489 Increased By ▲ 378.91 (0.82%)
KSE30 18,038 Increased By ▲ 142.75 (0.8%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,648
1024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,281,240
41824hr
1.04% positivity
Sindh
473,767
Punjab
442,268
Balochistan
33,425
Islamabad
107,427
KPK
179,421
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 19, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

US natural gas futures edge up on cooler weather, record LNG exports

Reuters 19 Nov 2021

US natural gas futures edged up on Friday with the coming of seasonally colder weather and as liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports climbed to record highs.

That US price increase came despite a 3% decline in European gas prices, near record US gas production and healthy US stockpiles for the winter.

US LNG exports were rising just in time to help Europe refill gas stockpiles.

Gas prices at the Title Transfer Facility (TTF) in the Netherlands were up almost 20% this week on worries Russian gas company Gazprom PAO may not deliver enough fuel to Europe this winter. Those worries came after Germany's energy regulator suspended the approval process for Gazprom's Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia to Germany.

Global gas prices hit record highs over the past couple of months as utilities around the world scramble for LNG cargoes to replenish extremely low stockpiles in Europe and meet insatiable demand in Asia, where energy shortfalls have caused power blackouts in China.

US natural gas futures slide on rising output, lower demand forecast

Following those global gas prices, US futures climbed to a 12-year high in early October on expectations LNG demand would remain strong for months. But overseas prices were still trading over six times higher than US futures because the United States has plenty of gas in storage and ample production.

Analysts have said European inventories were about 17% below normal for this time of year, compared with just 2% below normal in the United States.

Front-month gas futures rose 4.4 cents, or 0.9%, to $4.946 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 8:49 a.m. EST.

For the week, the US contract was up about 3% after dropping about 13% last week.

Data provider Refinitiv said output in the US Lower 48 states averaged 96.0 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in November, up from 94.1 bcfd in October and the monthly record of 95.4 bcfd in November 2019.

Refinitiv projected average US gas demand, including exports, would jump from 104.8 bcfd this week to 111.4 bcfd next week and 114.8 bcfd as the weather turns seasonally colder and homes and businesses crank up their heaters. The forecast for next week was lower than Refinitiv's forecast on Thursday.

US exports to Canada averaged 3.1 bcfd so far in November, up from 2.1 bcfd in October, according to Refinitiv. That compares with an all-time monthly high of 3.5 bcfd in December 2019.

The amount of gas flowing to US LNG export plants averaged 11.1 bcfd so far in November, up from 10.5 bcfd in October as the sixth train at Cheniere Energy Inc's Sabine Pass plant in Louisiana started producing LNG in test mode. That compares with a monthly record of 11.5 bcfd in April.

On a daily basis, feed gas to the LNG plants was on track to reach 12.03 bcfd on Friday, which would top the current record daily high of 11.99 bcfd in late March.

US natural gas futures liquefied natural gas LNG exports

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

US natural gas futures edge up on cooler weather, record LNG exports

Pakistan's rupee falls further, closes above 175 against US dollar

Monetary policy: Experts say rate hike higher than expected

Govt incentivising construction industry for low-income segment: PM

India to repeal agricultural reform laws after huge protests

SBP increases number of MPC meetings, releases schedule till June 2022

Pakistanis welcome Indian Sikhs for founder Guru Nanak's birthday

Hasan Ali player of the match as Pakistan overcome batting woes to beat Bangladesh

Global LNG: Prices rise on robust demand ahead of peak winter months

10 Pakistani companies get Egypt's approval for meat export

China's Premier Li says economy facing new downward pressures

Read more stories