ANL 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (5.9%)
ASC 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.62%)
ASL 16.65 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.15%)
BOP 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.69%)
BYCO 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
FCCL 19.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.32%)
FFBL 26.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.72%)
FFL 12.03 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.35%)
FNEL 11.23 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (10.1%)
GGGL 17.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.2%)
GGL 33.67 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.66%)
HUMNL 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.49%)
JSCL 18.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.05%)
KAPCO 31.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.54%)
KEL 3.41 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.89%)
MDTL 2.44 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.41%)
MLCF 37.56 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (2.2%)
NETSOL 109.51 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.4%)
PACE 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.82%)
PAEL 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.32%)
PIBTL 8.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.5%)
POWER 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.28%)
PRL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.25%)
PTC 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.22%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.72%)
SNGP 42.20 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.1%)
TELE 17.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.29%)
TRG 103.25 Decreased By ▼ -8.37 (-7.5%)
UNITY 26.27 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.5%)
WTL 2.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.86%)
BR100 4,782 Increased By ▲ 28.57 (0.6%)
BR30 19,982 Decreased By ▼ -217.22 (-1.08%)
KSE100 46,489 Increased By ▲ 378.91 (0.82%)
KSE30 18,038 Increased By ▲ 142.75 (0.8%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,648
1024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,281,240
41824hr
1.04% positivity
Sindh
473,767
Punjab
442,268
Balochistan
33,425
Islamabad
107,427
KPK
179,421
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 19, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China's central bank to keep policy ‘flexible, targeted’, says property risks under control

Reuters 19 Nov 2021

HONG KONG/BEIJING: China's central bank on Friday said it would keep its prudent monetary policy "flexible and targeted" and strike a balance between economic growth and risk controls.

In its third-quarter monetary policy implementation report, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) said it would keep liquidity reasonably ample while it also saw risks in the property market generally under control.

"The prudent monetary policy should be flexible, targeted, and appropriate," the central bank said.

The PBOC said it would "grasp the strength and rhythm of policy, handle the relationship between economic development and risk prevention, make cross cycle adjustments, maintain the overall stability of the economy".

Policy sources and analysts have told Reuters that China's central bank will likely move cautiously on loosening monetary policy to bolster the economy, as slowing economic growth and soaring factory inflation fuel concerns over stagflation.

The US Federal Reserve's policy tapering is unlikely to have much impact on the PBOC, which steers policy mainly based on China's own growth and inflation outlook, they said.

China's yuan hits 6-years high against peers, investors see greater PBOC tolerance

The PBOC will work with other state agencies and local governments to maintain steady and healthy development of the real estate market and protect consumers, it said.

Investors are worried about wider contagion from the property sector, which has seen a string of missed offshore debt payments and sell-offs in shares and bonds as China Evergrande Holdings, the world's most indebted developer, repeatedly lurches to the brink of default.

At the end of September, the excess reserve ratio of Chinese financial institutions was at 1.4%, up 0.2 percentage points from the end of June, the central bank said.

The weighted average corporate lending rate was at 4.59% in September, down 0.04 percentage points from a year earlier and hovering near historical lows, it added.

China's central bank People's Bank of China monetary policy PBOC Economic growth

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

China's central bank to keep policy ‘flexible, targeted’, says property risks under control

Pakistan's rupee falls further, closes above 175 against US dollar

Govt incentivising construction industry for low-income segment: PM

India to repeal agricultural reform laws after huge protests

China's Premier Li says economy facing new downward pressures

Digital mode of payment: FPCCI chief expresses dismay at FBR’s ‘persistence’

Pakistanis welcome Indian Sikhs for founder Guru Nanak's birthday

Afiniti announces Zia Chishti has stepped down as chairman, CEO

Hasan Ali player of the match as Pakistan overcome batting woes to beat Bangladesh

10 Pakistani companies get Egypt's approval for meat export

Austria imposes full lockdown, Germany may follow, as Covid grips Europe

Read more stories