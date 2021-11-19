China's Premier Li says economy facing new downward pressures

BEIJING: China's Premier Li Keqiang said at a meeting with companies on November 19 that China's economy was seeing new downward pressures, and the situation at home and overseas was still complex and severe, according to a report from state media.

China will take measures to reduce the pressure of increased commodity prices on downstream small and medium-sized companies, and keep the yuan's exchange rate basically stable, he said, according to the report from the official Xinhua.

China will also study the adoption of new measures to reduce the burden of taxes and fees on companies, he said.