ANL 16.31 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.3%)
ASC 13.80 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.37%)
ASL 16.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.84%)
BOP 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.69%)
BYCO 7.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
FCCL 19.49 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.58%)
FFBL 27.43 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
FFL 11.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
FNEL 10.94 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (7.25%)
GGGL 17.67 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.91%)
GGL 33.85 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.2%)
HUMNL 6.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.34%)
JSCL 19.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.79%)
KAPCO 30.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.18%)
KEL 3.38 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 2.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.65%)
MLCF 37.49 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (2.01%)
NETSOL 109.25 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.16%)
PACE 4.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.82%)
PAEL 25.05 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.28%)
PIBTL 8.08 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
POWER 7.06 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
PRL 15.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.56%)
PTC 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.66%)
SILK 1.39 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.95 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.5%)
TELE 17.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.14%)
TRG 103.25 Decreased By ▼ -8.37 (-7.5%)
UNITY 26.22 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.31%)
WTL 2.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.86%)
BR100 4,793 Increased By ▲ 39.48 (0.83%)
BR30 19,981 Decreased By ▼ -218.03 (-1.08%)
KSE100 46,469 Increased By ▲ 358.06 (0.78%)
KSE30 18,047 Increased By ▲ 151.79 (0.85%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,648
1024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,281,240
41824hr
1.04% positivity
Sindh
473,767
Punjab
442,268
Balochistan
33,425
Islamabad
107,427
KPK
179,421
China's Premier Li says economy facing new downward pressures

Reuters Updated 19 Nov 2021

BEIJING: China's Premier Li Keqiang said at a meeting with companies on November 19 that China's economy was seeing new downward pressures, and the situation at home and overseas was still complex and severe, according to a report from state media.

China will take measures to reduce the pressure of increased commodity prices on downstream small and medium-sized companies, and keep the yuan's exchange rate basically stable, he said, according to the report from the official Xinhua.

China will also study the adoption of new measures to reduce the burden of taxes and fees on companies, he said.

