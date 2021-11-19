Q1 LSMI output up 5.15pc YoY

ISLAMABAD: The Large Scale Manufacturing Industries (LSMI) output increased by 5.15 percent in the first quarter (July-September) of the current fiscal year 2021-22 compared to the same period of last fiscal year, ie, 2021, as almost all major manufacturing sectors posted growth, the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) showed on Thursday.

According to the provisional Quantum Index numbers of the Large Scale Manufacturing Industries (QIM), the LSMI output increased by 1.19 percent for September 2021 compared to September 2020 and decreased by 0.72 percent, if compared to August 2021.

The LSM data released by the PBS after collecting it from the Provincial Bureau of Statistics (BOS), the Oil Companies Advisory Council (OCAC), and the Ministry of Industries showed that the OCAC recorded month-on-month growth of 4.47 percent in September 2021 against previous month and 9.57 percent growth was recorded year-on-year in September 2021 against September 2020.

The data showed that the Ministry of Industries-related sectors witnessed growth of 0.51 percent in September 2021 against August 2021 on MoM basis, while year-on-year basis, it registered a growth of 2.16 percent in September 2021 as compared with the same month of 2020.

The PBS data said that the LSM-related data to the BOS month-on-month witnessed a decline of 4.42 percent in September 2021 against the previous month and on YoY basis, the BOS witnessed a negative growth of 2.51 percent in September 2021 against September 2020.

The production in July-September 2021-22 as compared to July-September 2020-21 has increased in textile, food, beverages and tobacco, pharmaceuticals, cook and petroleum products, chemicals, non-metallic mineral products, automobiles, iron and steel products, paper and board, leather products, engineering products and wood products, while it decreased in fertilisers, electronics and rubber products.

Textile, the top contributing sector to the overall big industry output, increased by 0.80 percent, food, beverages and tobacco 3.39 percent, cook and petroleum products 4.75 percent, pharmaceuticals 11.53 percent, chemicals 4.70 percent, automobiles 42.64 percent, iron and steel products 13.77 percent, leather products 13.94 percent, engineering products 3.17 percent, non-metallic mineral products 1.44 percent, paper and board 13.12 percent and wood products 4.44 percent during July-September 2021-22 compared to the same period of 2020-21.

The sectors showing decline during July-September 2021-22 compared to July-September 2020-21 included fertilizers 2.66 percent, electronics 4.51 percent, and rubber products 31.50 percent.

The petroleum products on year-on-year witnessed growth of 4.75 percent as its output increased from 3.446 billion litres in July-September 2020-21 to 3.610 billion litres in July-September 2021-22.

High-speed diesel witnessed 2.89 percent growth in July-September 2021-22, and remained 1.437 billion litres compared to 1.396 million litres during the same period of last year.

Furnace oil witnessed 4.86 percent negative growth in July-September 2021-22 and remained 637.354 million litres compared to 669.917 million litres during the same period of last year.

Motor spirit witnessed growth of 6.18 percent in July-September 2021-22, and remained 868.792 million litres compared to 818.236 million litres during the same period of last year.

The LPG witnessed 12.40 percent growth in July-September 2021-22, and remained 226.925 million litres compared to 201.892 million litres during the same period of last year.

Jet fuel oil witnessed 18.51 percent growth in July-September 2021-22, and remained 156.993 million litres compared to 132.474 million litres during the same period of last year.

Kerosene oil witnessed 2.28 percent growth in July-September 2021-22, and remained 36.697 million litres compared to 35.878 million litres during the same period of last year.

Sugar production remained zero in July-September 2021-22 and was also zero in July-September 2020-21, as shown by the PBS data.

Cement witnessed 1.64 percent growth in July-September 2021-22, and remained 11.496 million tonnes compared to 11.310 million tonnes during the same period of last year.

Tractors witnessed 11.33 percent growth in July-September 2021-22, and remained 12,533 numbers compared to 11,258 during the same period of last year.

Motorcycles witnessed 4.76 percent negative growth in July-September 2021-22, and remained 557,673 compared to 585,575 during the same period of last year.

