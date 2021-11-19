ANL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.83%)
PPP says next elections will be rigged through EVMs

Naveed Butt 19 Nov 2021

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has claimed that the coming general elections would be rigged through Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). Addressing a joint news conference on Thursday, PPP’s Central Information Secretary Shazia Atta Marri and PPP Secretary Information Faisal Karim Kundi said that in the past, their government always made legislation with consensus.

They said that even the National Assembly did not account vote through electronic machine, which has been installed 26-year ago in the house.

Shazia Marri said, “What happened yesterday (Wednesday) will go down as a Black Day in Pakistan’s history, where a red line was crossed by the government and adopted undemocratic way for passage of the bills in joint sitting of the parliament.

The speaker National Assembly made mockery of the parliament. The parliament is being abused which is condemnable.” She said, “The bills were bulldozed after the speaker had ensured us that all bills in the joint session and ordinances promulgated will be discussed in a parliamentary committee. Why did he go back on his words? Because the government finds his reputation dispensable.”

She said that the earlier, joint sitting of the parliament was also canceled due to non-availability of 30 to 40 members of the PTI. She said that the PTI members themselves are saying that we did not come but we were brought in the joint-sitting.The PPP leader said that the government has no policy for legislation to give relief to the people.

She claimed that the country is being run in an undemocratic way. She said that people would not vote give vote to the PTI in the coming general elections.

Former deputy speaker National Assembly Kundi said that a delegation of PPP Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa leadership today (Thursday) called on PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari. He said that Bilawal and the delegation discussed the political situation and the issues of local body elections.

He said that Bilawal was briefed by the PPP KP leadership on the details of the public gatherings to be held on November 19 in Nowshera and November 30 in Peshawar.

He said that the administration did not given permission for the gathering in Peshawar.

He said that obstacles are being raised regarding the public gathering in Nowshera.

He said that the PPP would hold public gathering in Nowshera and the prime minister and the KP chief minister are responsible to provide security to Bilawal under the judgment of the Sindh High Court. He said that the prime minster and the KP chief minister would be responsible, if there would be any security lapse.

He said that the chairman PPP directed the leadership of the PPP Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa to intensify the public contacts campaign with regard to the local body elections.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

National Assembly PPP Faisal Karim Kundi Shazia Atta Marri Electronic Voting machines

