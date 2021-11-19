ANL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.83%)
2,208 held in Punjab for ‘polluting air’

Recorder Report 19 Nov 2021

LAHORE: In the wake of rapidly worsening air quality index in the provincial capital, the Punjab police have sprung into action and arrested 2208 persons from across Punjab after registration of 2084 First Information Reports (FIRs) against them on the charges of creating pollution which eventually creates a thick blanket of smog.

Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP) Rao Sardar Ali Khan in a statement issued on Thursday said that anti-smog squads of police are taking indiscriminate actions against smoke-emitting vehicles, farmers burning rice stalks or stubbles and factory and brick kilns owners.

In this connection, the police teams during the last 18 days arrested 2208 people after registration of 2084 FIRs against them. Of them, 67 people were arrested and 92 FIRs were registered during the last three days only, he said.

Sharing district-wise data of actions, the IG said that 21 persons were arrested in Multan region after registration of 29 FIRs against them for burning crops stubbles, tyres and lubricants. Similarly, 22 people were arrested in Gujranwala followed by 13 in Faisalabad and two in Sahiwal besides others.

The IG further said the police department was closely working with the city district administration, Punjab health department and Punjab environment protection department for bringing improvement in the air quality index of the province. He called upon the people to immediately alert police on its helpline 15 in case they encounter with any smoke-emitting vehicle or someone polluting the atmosphere.

