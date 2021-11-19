ANL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.83%)
ASC 13.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.74%)
ASL 16.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.31%)
BOP 8.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
BYCO 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
FCCL 19.00 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.65%)
FFBL 27.38 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.03%)
FFL 11.87 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.02%)
FNEL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
GGGL 17.51 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.63%)
GGL 33.45 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (6.19%)
HUMNL 6.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.04%)
JSCL 19.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-5%)
KAPCO 31.27 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.03%)
KEL 3.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.9%)
MDTL 2.43 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (3.4%)
MLCF 36.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.96%)
NETSOL 108.00 Decreased By ▼ -6.50 (-5.68%)
PACE 4.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.61%)
PAEL 24.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.28%)
PIBTL 8.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
POWER 7.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.96%)
PRL 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.92%)
PTC 9.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.2%)
SILK 1.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
SNGP 41.74 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.31%)
TELE 17.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-4.11%)
TRG 111.62 Decreased By ▼ -9.05 (-7.5%)
UNITY 26.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-2.72%)
WTL 2.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.69%)
BR100 4,754 Decreased By ▼ -22.28 (-0.47%)
BR30 20,199 Decreased By ▼ -335.68 (-1.63%)
KSE100 46,111 Decreased By ▼ -83.92 (-0.18%)
KSE30 17,895 Decreased By ▼ -57.04 (-0.32%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,638
1024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,280,822
46024hr
1.12% positivity
Sindh
473,561
Punjab
442,162
Balochistan
33,422
Islamabad
107,406
KPK
179,346
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 19, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Minister highlights criticality of IPEMC’s role in dealing with Covid-19 challenge

APP 19 Nov 2021

KARACHI: Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood Thursday said that the IPEMC to play an instrumental role in developing a way forward for dealing with the impact of Covid-19 pandemic. He was presiding over 33rd Meeting of Inter-Provincial Education Minister’s Conference (IPEMC) at a local hotel in Karachi, said the press release.

Syed Sardar Ali Shah, Provincial Minister for Education and Literacy Sindh and Muhammad Ismail Rahoo, Provincial Minister for Universities & Board Sindh attended the meeting physically. Sharam Khan Tarakai, Provincial Minister-Elementary & Secondary Education Department-KPK, Deewan Ali Khan, Minister Elementary and Secondary Education Department-AJK, Dr. Murad Rass, School Education Department-Punjab, Raja Yasir Humayun Sarfraz, Provincial Minister for Higher Education-Punjab attended the meeting virtually.

Senior officials of Federal Education Ministry, Provincial /regional education departments of Sindh, KPK, Balochistan, Punjab, AJK and Gilgit Baltistan also participated in the meting. A detailed presentation was given by the Federal Secretary, Ministry of Federal Education & Professional Training (MOFEPT), Naheed S. Durrani which shed light on the facilitation of provinces under Emergency Actions to Strengthen Performance for Inclusive and Responsive Education (ASPIRE) Project.

She informed that yearly funds had been allocated to all 04 provinces and Federal. She further talked about the disbursement process of ASPIRE Joint Secretary-MOFEPT. Waseem Ajmal Chaudhary informed the participants about the Pakistan National Education Response and Resilience plan.

He said that this plan serves as an education response framework to Covid-19. He further informed that the plan covered both public and private sectors and included all levels of education. The experts of World Bank briefed the participants on the developmental projects i.e. Action to Strengthen Performance for Inclusive and Responsive Education (ASPIRE) and Response, Recovery and Resilience in Education Projects (RRREP).

An open discussion regarding impact of Covid-19 pandemic on the education sector, calendar of examination for new academic year, safe reopening of schools (safety protocols and vaccination SOPs) and remedial education strategies also took place during the meeting.

Moreover, important matters with regards to strengthening of federal-provincial coordination mechanism, introducing National Education Policy-2022, introduction of assessment reforms in Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) and shifting from absolute scoring to relative grading system were also discussed.

Shafqat Mahmood IPEMC Syed Sardar Ali Shah Covid pandemic

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

Comments are closed.

Minister highlights criticality of IPEMC’s role in dealing with Covid-19 challenge

Q1 LSMI output up 5.15pc YoY

Tax Laws (Third Amendment) Ordinance, 2021: Senate body rejects most provisions

PM, noted economist discuss tax system

Railway connectivity in Pakistan: ADB rates its tech assistance plan ‘less than relevant’

TRG Pakistan's share price plummets amid allegations on CEO

10-year GSP+ scheme: EU includes 5 new global conventions as eligibility criteria

Deemed duty audit: Petroleum Division gives refineries a clean chit

Digital mode of payment: FPCCI chief expresses dismay at FBR’s ‘persistence’

Banks warned against exchange rate speculations

OMCs urge banks to review their lending policies

Read more stories