NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
19 Nov 2021
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Thursday (November 18, 2021).
===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
299,389,543 174,600,262 10,136,714,500 6,108,657,083
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 939,583,451 (1,391,796,145) (452,212,693)
Local Individuals 7,036,380,814 (7,068,002,811) (31,621,997)
Local Corporates 3,993,058,636 (3,509,223,946) 483,834,690
===============================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
