KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (November 18, 2021).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 4,757.75 High: 4,776.86 Low: 4,703.94 Net Change: (-) 16.86 Volume ('000): 167,911 Value ('000): 6,061,416 Makt Cap 1,072,688,167,386 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,219.11 NET CH. (+) 98.47 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 10,152.89 NET CH. (+) 41.35 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,537.54 NET CH. (+) 8.23 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,806.27 NET CH. (-) 9.47 ------------------------------------ BR TECH. & COMM. ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,275.30 NET CH. (-) 132.37 ------------------------------------ As on: 18-November-2021 ====================================

