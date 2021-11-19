Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (November 18, 2021). ==================================== ...
19 Nov 2021
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (November 18, 2021).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 4,757.75
High: 4,776.86
Low: 4,703.94
Net Change: (-) 16.86
Volume ('000): 167,911
Value ('000): 6,061,416
Makt Cap 1,072,688,167,386
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,219.11
NET CH. (+) 98.47
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 10,152.89
NET CH. (+) 41.35
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,537.54
NET CH. (+) 8.23
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,806.27
NET CH. (-) 9.47
------------------------------------
BR TECH. & COMM.
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,275.30
NET CH. (-) 132.37
------------------------------------
As on: 18-November-2021
====================================
These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments
Comments are closed.