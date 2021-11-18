ANL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.83%)
Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Thursday

AFP 18 Nov 2021

PARIS: The novel coronavirus has killed at least 5,122,675 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Thursday.

At least 254,952,650 cases of coronavirus have been registered. The vast majority have recovered, though some have continued to experience symptoms weeks or even months later.

The figures are based on daily reports provided by health authorities in each country. They exclude revisions made by other statistical organisations, which show that the number of deaths is much higher.

The World Health Organization estimates that the pandemic's overall toll could be two to three times higher than official records, due to the excess mortality that is directly and indirectly linked to Covid-19.

A large number of the less severe or asymptomatic cases also remain undetected, despite intensified testing in many countries.

On Wednesday, 8,756 new deaths and 585,377 new cases were recorded worldwide.

Based on the latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were the United States with 1,630, followed by Russia with 1,251 and Ukraine with 752.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 767,435 deaths from 47,420,139 cases.

After the United States, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 611,851 deaths from 21,977,661 cases, India with 464,623 deaths from 34,478,517 cases, Mexico with 291,573 deaths from 3,851,079 cases, and Russia with 260,335 deaths from 9,219,912 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Peru with 609 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Bulgaria with 384, Bosnia with 370, Montenegro with 355, North Macedonia with 354, Hungary with 337 and Czech Republic with 297.

Latin America and the Caribbean overall has 1,532,375 deaths from 46,369,226 cases, Europe 1,470,455 deaths from 79,735,622 infections, and Asia 886,427 deaths from 56,642,051 cases.

The United States and Canada has reported 796,838 deaths from 49,174,514 cases, Africa 221,100 deaths from 8,572,380 cases, the Middle East 212,393 deaths from 14,169,999 cases, and Oceania 3,087 deaths from 288,866 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.

