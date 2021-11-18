ANL 15.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.56%)
ASC 13.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.89%)
ASL 16.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.62%)
BOP 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.57%)
BYCO 7.06 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.86%)
FCCL 19.00 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.65%)
FFBL 27.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.74%)
FFL 11.86 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.94%)
FNEL 10.19 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.3%)
GGGL 17.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.52%)
GGL 33.27 Increased By ▲ 1.77 (5.62%)
HUMNL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.33%)
JSCL 18.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-6.25%)
KAPCO 31.27 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.03%)
KEL 3.37 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.6%)
MDTL 2.43 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (3.4%)
MLCF 36.77 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.02%)
NETSOL 108.06 Decreased By ▼ -6.44 (-5.62%)
PACE 4.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.81%)
PAEL 24.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.8%)
PIBTL 8.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 7.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.96%)
PRL 15.96 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.98%)
PTC 9.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.2%)
SILK 1.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.71%)
SNGP 41.56 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.87%)
TELE 17.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-4.05%)
TRG 111.62 Decreased By ▼ -9.05 (-7.5%)
UNITY 26.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-2.75%)
WTL 2.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.12%)
BR100 4,755 Decreased By ▼ -20.89 (-0.44%)
BR30 20,161 Decreased By ▼ -374.14 (-1.82%)
KSE100 46,091 Decreased By ▼ -103.09 (-0.22%)
KSE30 17,882 Decreased By ▼ -69.86 (-0.39%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,638
1024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,280,822
46024hr
1.12% positivity
Sindh
473,561
Punjab
442,162
Balochistan
33,422
Islamabad
107,406
KPK
179,346
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 18, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Russian gas flows to Germany via Yamal pipeline ease, but prices fall

Reuters 18 Nov 2021

MOSCOW: Russian natural gas flows through the Yamal-Europe pipeline to Germany eased on Thursday morning, data from German network operator Gascade showed, but gas prices dropped despite ongoing uncertainty over Russian supplies this winter.

Germany's energy regulator has suspended the approval process for the Nord Stream 2, a major new pipeline bringing Russian gas into Europe, throwing up a new roadblock to the contentious project and driving up regional gas prices this week.

Flows via the Yamal-Europe pipeline into Germany at the Mallnow metering point on the Polish border were at an hourly volume of just below 11,800,000 kilowatt hours (kWh) by 0900 GMT on Thursday morning, down from around 12,300,000 kilowatt hours seen on Wednesday, the data showed.

Russian natural gas flow to Germany via Poland stops

The pipeline is one of the major routes for Russian gas exports to Europe.

Nominations for Thursday's volumes at the Velke Kapusany metering point on the Slovak-Ukraine border, another major route to Europe, were for 1.0 million megawatt hours or 94.4 million cubic metres, similar to previous days.

Nonetheless, European gas prices eased on Thursday morning in a highly volatile market, driven by a milder weather outlook in December and as other energy commodities also eased.

The European benchmark TTF front-month contract was down 1.90 euros at 93.60 euros per megawatt hour by 0921 GMT.

Oil prices slid to six-week lows on Thursday as China said it was moving to release strategic reserves.

Russian natural gas natural gas exports natural gas and oil Natural gas price

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Russian gas flows to Germany via Yamal pipeline ease, but prices fall

PM wants imports from China in yuan

Parliament allows use of EVMs and voting rights for overseas Pakistanis, opposition says will knock SC’s door

SBP bill sails through joint sitting

Saudi Arabia's SAC to sign agreement for investment in Pakistan's real estate project

Outgoing DG ISI Hameed meets FM Qureshi

One-off effects of incentives fade: Remittances likely to remain flat in 2022: WB

Asif, Imad dropped as Pakistan announce 12-man squad for first Bangladesh T20I

Over 6.8mn bales of cotton reach ginneries, up 70 YoY: PCGA

FDI declines 12pc in 4 months

ECC informed: SME policy to ensure NFIS 2023 implementation

Read more stories