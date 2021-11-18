ANL 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.9%)
Nov 18, 2021
Seminar on ‘emergence of women’s leadership’ held at SU

Recorder Report 18 Nov 2021

HYDERABAD: The Women’s Leadership Club Pakistan Study Centre University of Sindh Jamshoro organized the awareness seminar “Emergence of Women’s Leadership: Challenges and Opportunities” to explore the factors of women leadership and to promote safe and secure environment, gender equality, socio-economic rights and problems of women.

The seminar was organized in collaboration with Sindh Police, Government of Sindh, and Women Protection Cell, and Anti-Harassment Cell, University of Sindh.

The President of Women’s Leadership Club Ms Sanam Altaf Chandio welcomed all the guest speakers and highlighted the aims and objectives of the Club. She said that the main purpose of the Club is to engage students in positive activities.

In his keynote speech Professor Dr. Shuja Ahmed Mahesar, Director Pakistan Study Centre University of Sindh Jamshoro emphasized on three ‘Es’ Education, Employment and Empowerment of women.

He further elaborated the objectives of Pakistan Study Centre according to the Act of the Centre and highlighted the Centre’s performance in teaching, research and community services.

He said that the main objective of the establishment of the Women’s Leadership Club is to achieve United Nations Sustainable Development Goal (SDG’s) Goal No.5 which is about gender equality.

The Director analyzed the challenges faced by women who include domestic violence, gender discrimination and lack of safety at workplace. He said women’s social status in social structure intoxicated with feudalistic values and patriarchal norms remains unchanged. Further, women are neglected in the field of decision-making. Dr. Shuja Ahmed stressed the need to ensure the participation of women as provided under the Article 34 of 1973.

