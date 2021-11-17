ANL 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.9%)
ASC 13.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.47%)
ASL 16.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.69%)
BOP 8.75 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.98%)
BYCO 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.45%)
FCCL 18.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.02%)
FFBL 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.65%)
FFL 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.65%)
FNEL 10.16 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.69%)
GGGL 17.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.53%)
GGL 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-5.75%)
HUMNL 6.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.83%)
JSCL 20.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.38%)
KAPCO 30.95 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.68%)
KEL 3.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.05%)
MDTL 2.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-5.24%)
MLCF 36.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-3.22%)
NETSOL 114.50 Decreased By ▼ -6.10 (-5.06%)
PACE 4.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-4.6%)
PAEL 25.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-3.06%)
PIBTL 8.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.18%)
POWER 7.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.38%)
PRL 15.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.67%)
PTC 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.14%)
SILK 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.94%)
SNGP 41.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.16%)
TELE 18.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-4.2%)
TRG 120.67 Decreased By ▼ -10.36 (-7.91%)
UNITY 26.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.97%)
WTL 2.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-3.67%)
BR100 4,776 Decreased By ▼ -67.59 (-1.4%)
BR30 20,535 Decreased By ▼ -686.46 (-3.23%)
KSE100 46,194 Decreased By ▼ -348.49 (-0.75%)
KSE30 17,952 Decreased By ▼ -146.39 (-0.81%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,628
1024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,280,362
27024hr
0.84% positivity
Sindh
473,293
Punjab
442,068
Balochistan
33,422
Islamabad
107,383
KPK
179,276
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 17, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Wall Street dips on rate hike uncertainty

Reuters 17 Nov 2021

Wall Street indexes fell on Wednesday as investors fretted over early rate hikes by the Federal Reserve after strong retail earnings, while Visa weighed on the Dow after Amazon said it would stop accepting cards issued by the operator in the UK.

Target Corp was the latest big-name retailer to report positive results, as it raised its annual forecasts and beat profit expectations, citing an early start to holiday shopping.

But shares of the retailer fell 5.1% as its third-quarter margins were hit by supply-chain issues.

Lowe's Cos Inc rose 2.0% after the home improvement chain raised its full-year sales forecast on higher demand from builders and contractors, as well as a strong US housing market.

Visa Inc fell 5.0% and was the biggest drag on the Dow after Amazon.com Inc said it would stop accepting credit cards issued by the world's largest payment processor in the United Kingdom from next year due to the high fees charged for transactions.

Wall Street indexes had ended higher on Tuesday after data showed retail sales jumped in October, and Walmart and Home Depot both flagged strength in consumer demand going into the holiday season.

"While this week hasn't been super exciting from a return standpoint, I do feel like the data is confirmatory in terms of a good backdrop for stocks ... everything is kind of on all cylinders to end the year strong," said Stephanie Lang, chief investment officer at wealth management firm Homrich Berg.

Wall Street set for higher open on J&J, Big Tech gains

Although data this week showed that a rise in inflation has not stifled economic growth so far, any further gains in prices could potentially dampen an economic recovery.

Contrasting comments from Fed Presidents James Bullard and Mary Daly on Tuesday also brewed more uncertainty in markets.

CME Group's Fedwatch tool sees a 20.9% probability of a rate hike by the Fed in its March 2022 meet, up from an 11.8% probability last month.

"I don't think you can have a foregone conclusion that we're going to go directly from tapering to rate hikes. However, the market seems to be pricing that in and a lot of that is really just around inflation data that has been so strong recently," Homrich Berg's Lang said.

Strong retail earnings this week will round off an upbeat third-quarter earnings season, which had pushed Wall Street indexes to record highs.

At 10:06 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.35% or 124.76 points at 36,017.46 and the S&P 500 was down 11.28 points, or 0.24%, at 4,689.62. The Nasdaq Composite was down 27.25 points, or 0.17%, at 15,946.61.

Tesla rose 2.6%, while other electric vehicle makers Canoo and Lucid Group added 14.3% and 2.4%, respectively amid growing demand for EV stocks on Wall Street.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 2.14-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and for a 1.98-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 20 new 52-week highs and four new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 63 new highs and 87 new lows.

Wall Street indexes US stock index Dow Jones indexes

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these 5 survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Wall Street dips on rate hike uncertainty

Joint session: Pakistan approves central bank bill, clears another hurdle to IMF loan

Opposition decides to challenge electoral amendments in Supreme Court

Pakistan's rupee extends gains for third successive session against US dollar

'Find a solution,' say residents as smog blankets Pakistan's Lahore

Taliban appeal to US Congress to release Afghan assets

KSE-100 down 0.75% ahead of monetary policy announcement

Champions Trophy rights appreciation of Pakistan's hard work: PCB chief

Fire breaks out at Karachi's Victoria Market

Shadab, Fakhar make notable gains in ICC's latest T20 rankings

At least two killed in blast in Kabul

Read more stories