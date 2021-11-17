ANL 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.9%)
ASC 13.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.47%)
ASL 16.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.69%)
BOP 8.75 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.98%)
BYCO 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.45%)
FCCL 18.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.02%)
FFBL 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.65%)
FFL 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.65%)
FNEL 10.16 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.69%)
GGGL 17.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.53%)
GGL 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-5.75%)
HUMNL 6.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.83%)
JSCL 20.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.38%)
KAPCO 30.95 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.68%)
KEL 3.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.05%)
MDTL 2.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-5.24%)
MLCF 36.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-3.22%)
NETSOL 114.50 Decreased By ▼ -6.10 (-5.06%)
PACE 4.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-4.6%)
PAEL 25.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-3.06%)
PIBTL 8.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.18%)
POWER 7.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.38%)
PRL 15.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.67%)
PTC 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.14%)
SILK 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.94%)
SNGP 41.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.16%)
TELE 18.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-4.2%)
TRG 120.67 Decreased By ▼ -10.36 (-7.91%)
UNITY 26.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.97%)
WTL 2.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-3.67%)
BR100 4,776 Decreased By ▼ -67.59 (-1.4%)
BR30 20,535 Decreased By ▼ -686.46 (-3.23%)
KSE100 46,194 Decreased By ▼ -348.49 (-0.75%)
KSE30 17,952 Decreased By ▼ -146.39 (-0.81%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,628
1024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,280,362
27024hr
0.84% positivity
Sindh
473,293
Punjab
442,068
Balochistan
33,422
Islamabad
107,383
KPK
179,276
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 17, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Arabica coffee climbs to highest level in almost a decade

  • March London cocoa fell 0.3% to 1,697 pounds a tonne
  • March raw sugar rose 0.55% to 20.10 cents per lb
Reuters 17 Nov 2021

LONDON: Arabica coffee futures on ICE rose to their highest level in almost a decade on Wednesday, boosted by tightening supplies in major consuming markets, while sugar prices also rose.

Coffee

March arabica coffee rose 3.2% to $2.3170 per lb by 1200 GMT after peaking at $2.3235, the highest level for the benchmark second position since January 2012.

Dealers said delays to shipments from South America as well as adverse crop weather in both Brazil and Colombia had helped to fuel the run-up in prices.

"High freight costs and shipping delays from South America to Asia are lending a tailwind to coffee prices," asset manager WisdomTree said in a report on Wednesday, adding excessive rains caused by La Nina had also hurt yields in Colombia, the world's second largest producer of arabica coffee.

Demand is also beginning to pick-up as COVID-19-related movement restrictions are gradually eased in several major consuming countries including the United States.

January robusta coffee rose 1.9% to $2,280 a tonne.

Arabica coffee prices rise, cocoa and sugar also climb

Sugar

March raw sugar rose 0.55% to 20.10 cents per lb.

Dealers noted the sugar season in India was off to a strong start with the upside continued to be capped by the potential for a pick-up in exports from the South Asian country if prices were to rise to around 20.50 cents.

Output at Indian sugar mills from Oct. 1 to Nov. 15 rose by nearly a quarter year on year to 2.09 million tonnes as many operations started crushing earlier than usual, a trade body said on Wednesday.

March white sugar rose 1% to $518.90 a tonne.

Cocoa

March London cocoa fell 0.3% to 1,697 pounds a tonne.

March New York cocoa was down 0.2% at $2,548 a tonne.

Cocoa prices sugar price cocoa producer sugar producer Arabica coffee price

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these 5 survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Arabica coffee climbs to highest level in almost a decade

Joint session: Pakistan approves central bank bill, clears another hurdle to IMF loan

Opposition decides to challenge electoral amendments in Supreme Court

Pakistan's rupee extends gains for third successive session against US dollar

'Find a solution,' say residents as smog blankets Pakistan's Lahore

Taliban appeal to US Congress to release Afghan assets

Champions Trophy rights appreciation of Pakistan's hard work: PCB chief

Fire breaks out at Karachi's Victoria Market

Shadab, Fakhar make notable gains in ICC's latest T20 rankings

At least two killed in blast in Kabul

Systems Limited announces investment from Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation

Read more stories