ANL 16.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.61%)
ASC 13.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.37%)
ASL 16.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.4%)
BOP 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.56%)
BYCO 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.07%)
FCCL 18.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.34%)
FFBL 26.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.68%)
FFL 11.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.75%)
FNEL 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
GGGL 17.75 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.45%)
GGL 33.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.09%)
HUMNL 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.56%)
JSCL 20.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.21%)
KAPCO 30.99 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.81%)
KEL 3.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.17%)
MDTL 2.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.4%)
MLCF 36.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-2.61%)
NETSOL 118.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.30 (-1.91%)
PACE 5.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.11%)
PAEL 25.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.05%)
PIBTL 8.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.97%)
POWER 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.2%)
PRL 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.74%)
PTC 9.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.96%)
SILK 1.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.47%)
SNGP 41.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.23%)
TELE 18.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.89%)
TRG 120.67 Decreased By ▼ -10.36 (-7.91%)
UNITY 27.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.17%)
WTL 2.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.86%)
BR100 4,806 Decreased By ▼ -38.28 (-0.79%)
BR30 20,650 Decreased By ▼ -571.62 (-2.69%)
KSE100 46,350 Decreased By ▼ -192.96 (-0.41%)
KSE30 18,006 Decreased By ▼ -92.33 (-0.51%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,628
1024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,280,362
27024hr
0.84% positivity
Sindh
473,293
Punjab
442,068
Balochistan
33,422
Islamabad
107,383
KPK
179,276
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 17, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

IMF facility hinges on ‘5 prior actions’: Tarin

Zaheer Abbasi Updated 17 Nov 2021

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance Shaukat Tarin said on Tuesday that the approval of pending sixth review of the extended fund facility (EFF) of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is contingent to fulfilment of about five prior actions set by the Fund.

Talking to media persons, after speaking as the chief guest at an award distribution ceremony of the Pakistan Centre for Philanthropy (PCP), the adviser said that as soon as these prior actions are fulfilled the Fund’s board meeting would be convened to consider pending review of the EFF.

Tarin said that three major prior actions are power tariff, withdrawal of exemptions, and agreed autonomy to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), while he did not reveal the remaining two, and stated that they are of less importance.

“We have already fulfilled the power tariff increase for this review and remaining would be due after February 2022.”

Tarin expresses concern over inflation, but confident regarding exchange rate

The adviser stated that he was put in a difficult position by his predecessors by committing to so many things including the SBP autonomy to the IMF for $500million tranche.

He said that he was negotiating in a difficult situation. It would be hard to convince the Fund to agree on less than the approval of the SBP and other laws from the parliament, he said adding however, he would try to get some relief.

To a question that as per SBP deputy governor’s statement during the finance committee that recent depreciation would fuel inflation, Tarin expressed his confidence that the rupee would strengthen as soon as the Fund programme is revised after completion of the sixth review and matters would improve.

About fiscal and monetary policy board and the interest rate, he said that it was the domain of the SBP and he does not interfere in its domain.

Earlier, speaking at the ceremony, he said that that there was considerable growth in philanthropic activity of about 50 percent during the last two decades and the PCP’s contribution have been very encouraging.

The adviser said that this has been supporting the government as it is unable to do everything due to paucity of funds consequent to rise in current expenditure. He added that the current expenditure is more than the tax collection.

He said that the government strategy is to achieve inclusive and sustainable growth and the country would have little more than five percent GDP growth in the ongoing fiscal year.

IMF agreement to be announced this week, says Shaukat Tarin

He said that the government is also following bottom up approach to provide support to the poor as trickle down benefit never reached them.

He said that the government would disburse Rs1.4 trillion in the next four years for the welfare of the low-income group and this is significant.

Tarin said that the government’s approach is to ensure sustainable growth through enhanced spending on agriculture, industry, Public Sector Development Programme, and Ehsaas.

He further stated that with the inclusion of provinces ration cards, the total Ehsaas spending would be over Rs350 billion.

The adviser on finance said that this government is doing what should have been done very long time ago to support the low-income group.

He said that he would also be creating a focal point to help the people, of course, under Kamyab Pakistan Programme, for disbursement of interest-free loans, training to the youth, and loans for the agriculture sector.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

IMF SBP Public Sector Development Programme Shaukat Tarin fuel inflation

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these 5 survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

IMF facility hinges on ‘5 prior actions’: Tarin

Govt decides to pay IPPs Rs190bn as equity of Discos

Dry-docking controversy: Action suggested against SSGCL for not issuing letter to EETPL

MPC to meet ahead of schedule: 100-200bps hike in policy rate expected

Biden, Xi discuss Afghanistan, other areas

Passage of controversial bills: Joint sitting of parliament today

Steel, shipping plates, scrap: FBR raises values for enhanced GST collection

Wapda to launch ‘Indus bond’ within one year: chairman

IHC issues notices to Rana Shamim & others

Sugar industry: PM to inaugurate track and trace system on 23rd

Read more stories