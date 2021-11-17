Markets
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on ...
17 Nov 2021
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Tuesday (November 16, 2021).
===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
283,771,592 156,549,773 11,914,393,111 6,423,056,399
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 694,588,761 (1,280,867,904) (586,279,143)
Local Individuals 9,193,677,853 (9,436,845,523) (243,167,669)
Local Corporates 5,032,574,667 (4,203,127,854) 829,446,812
===============================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments
Comments are closed.