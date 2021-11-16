ANL 16.45 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.05%)
ASC 13.29 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.3%)
ASL 16.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.93%)
BOP 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
BYCO 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.12%)
FCCL 18.59 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.64%)
FFBL 26.41 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.13%)
FFL 11.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 10.08 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.7%)
GGGL 17.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.85%)
GGL 34.58 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.01%)
HUMNL 6.93 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.58%)
JSCL 20.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.22%)
KAPCO 30.32 Increased By ▲ 1.92 (6.76%)
KEL 3.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.3%)
MDTL 2.42 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.98%)
MLCF 36.55 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (4.43%)
NETSOL 116.30 Increased By ▲ 4.30 (3.84%)
PACE 5.13 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.18%)
PAEL 25.30 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.02%)
PIBTL 8.18 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.74%)
POWER 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
PRL 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.94%)
PTC 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.64%)
SILK 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.6%)
SNGP 41.90 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.2%)
TELE 18.43 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.54%)
TRG 124.89 Increased By ▲ 3.39 (2.79%)
UNITY 26.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.01%)
WTL 2.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,796 Increased By ▲ 80.3 (1.7%)
BR30 20,766 Increased By ▲ 394.44 (1.94%)
KSE100 46,221 Increased By ▲ 484.82 (1.06%)
KSE30 17,966 Increased By ▲ 220 (1.24%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,618
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,280,092
21624hr
0.65% positivity
Sindh
473,250
Punjab
441,965
Balochistan
33,408
Islamabad
107,364
KPK
179,190
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Fawad apologises for remarks against ECP, chief election commissioner

  • Information minister had earlier described the chief of the commission as a 'mouthpiece of the opposition'
BR Web Desk Updated 16 Nov 2021

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry has tendered an apology to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for his earlier remarks in which he had described the chief of the commission as a "mouthpiece of the opposition".

He had also alleged that the ECP had become a headquarters for the opposition parties.

During a hearing in Islamabad on Tuesday, Fawad told members of the ECP that he is a lawyer himself and does "not want to get caught up in show-cause notices".

"Lawyers do not start fights with the courts," responded the ECP members. "You fight inside the court, not outside them."

Chief Election Commissioner acting as 'mouthpiece' of opposition: Fawad

Fawad responded by saying that as the minister of information, whatever he says is the policy of the cabinet.

The minister said he "personally respects" the CEC, adding that he did not abuse anyone. "I am sorry," said the minister. "I apologise for my words."

The members of the election commission directed Chaudhry to submit his apology in writing.

Respect for CEC

Later, speaking to media, the minister said that he has immense respect for the chief election commissioner. "I am hopeful that the ECP would take my statement positively," he remarked.

The information minister said it is natural for the government to propose electoral reforms before elections. He urged the opposition to consider the proposed reforms.

Speaking about former Judge Shamim Rana’s statement, Chaudhry said the opposition, especially the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz had a history of attacking institutions. It first launched a smear campaign against the army and now it is conspiring against the judiciary, he stated.

He said that when individuals are used to malign the reputation of institutions, then a crisis ensues.

Controversial remarks

Earlier, after the Senate Standing Committee on Parliamentary Affairs rejected the proposal to use Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) in the next general election, Fawad accused the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja of acting as a 'mouthpiece of the opposition'.

ECP decides to take action against 2 federal ministers

Fawad, in a hastily-arranged press conference a few hours after the development, said that the ECP has become "controversial and its structure is highly politicised".

"The ECP’s job is to organise and conduct elections impartially rather than engage in politics," he said. "ECP will not make laws as the parliament has the exclusive right to do so."

Fawad Chaudhry ECP members apology tendered

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these 5 survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Fawad apologises for remarks against ECP, chief election commissioner

Lack of investor interest: PD for delisting SME Bank from sell-off list

ECC approves Rs134.783bn for payment to IPPs, Rs4.785bn to ECP

US CDC revises travel advisory for Pakistan after drop in Covid-19 cases

Export of Basmati to KSA, UAE, Kenya suffers setback

Indian Hindu hardliners attack Muslim ex-minister's home

Bitcoin falls more than 4% to near $60,000

Textile group exports witness 26.55pc growth in 4 months

Imposition of health hazard tax on tobacco, sugary drinks opposed

Customs value: Steel sector moves FBR for parity with LME prices

Read more stories