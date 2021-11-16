PepsiCo Pakistan achieves 100pc Covid-19 vaccination rate

ISLAMABAD: PepsiCo Pakistan has reached a 100 percent Covid-19 vaccination rate in partnership with the Secondary and Primary Healthcare department, Government of Punjab through extensive vaccination drives at the company.

This effort was complemented with comprehensive awareness-raising campaigns organized across PepsiCo's facilities in Pakistan.

The milestone was celebrated at a ceremony in the presence of Imran Sikandar, Secretary Primary and Healthcare department, Government of Punjab, district health officials, and PepsiCo representatives here on Monday.

The public-private sector partnership resulted in preventing Covid-19 infection transmission and played an instrumental role in raising awareness, prioritizing employee safety, and safeguarding families, and created positive community impacts.

PepsiCo is one of the fastest companies in Pakistan to attain 100 percent Covid-19 vaccination rate as more than 3,000 employees and frontline associates benefitted from the partnership which set out as a positive step towards nurturing and protecting community health, safety, and wellbeing.

The vaccination drive is part of PepsiCo's holistic response to the coronavirus outbreak and demonstrates the company's long-term commitment towards stepping up support for the government's ongoing national efforts for vaccine roll-out and improving Pakistan's overall Covid-19 vaccination rate.

Moving forward, as Pakistan navigates through recovery from the pandemic, PepsiCo will unite with the government and explore ways to offer possible support to the ongoing efforts while striving to make positive impacts in the community and workplace.

Imran Nazir, Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare department present at the ceremony remarked, "Thank you, PepsiCo Pakistan for being a responsible organization and vaccinating 100% of your employees. This is a prime example of what a joint venture between public and private sectors can do. Congratulations to PepsiCo along with the healthcare workers of primary and secondary healthcare departments for achieving this milestone!"

Furqan Ahmed Syed, CEO PepsiCo Pakistan shared his remarks on the successful culmination of the vaccination drive and stated that it is very encouraging to witness our vaccination teams, associates, and frontline heroes come together to vivaciously fight the pandemic. I also express my sincere gratitude to the health authorities for supporting our employees' well-being through vaccinations roll-out.

PepsiCo Pakistan has taken a significant number of proactive steps to support Pakistani communities at large in navigating through testing times during the evolving pandemic. The company created long-term alliances and leaned in on critical partnerships with government authorities, local partners, volunteers, and civil society entities to help underserved communities.

At the onset of the COVID outbreak in 2020, PepsiCo announced the launch of the "Millions of Meals" programme, an inclusive, nationwide disaster relief program which mobilized 500 volunteers and civil society partners to distribute over 13 million meals to meet the nutritional needs of the most underserved communities impacted by the pandemic.

In addition to playing its part in preventing the further transmission of the virus, PepsiCo Pakistan continued to support the needs of customers, consumers, employees, and communities.

The company demonstrated empathy, agility, and innovation during the crisis by standing steady on the frontlines and protecting employees' wellbeing as they served consumers and ensured the availability and safe delivery of PepsiCo products to communities in need.

