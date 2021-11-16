ANL 16.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-2.89%)
Shehbaz contacts opposition leaders

Recorder Report 16 Nov 2021

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif has geared up his efforts against the PTI government and established contacts with the leaders of different opposition parties for a common agenda against the incumbent government.

Shehbaz on Monday held a telephonic conversation with Pakistan People's Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Pakistan Democratic Movement Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Qaumi Watan Party head Aftab Sherpao, Balochistan National Party Chairman Sardar Akhtar Mengal, ANP leader Amir Haider Hoti and Balochistan Party's leader Dr Abdul Malik Baloch.

Shehbaz said that the opposition parties had shown an unprecedented unity in the national interest.

He held that the principle stance of the opposition and the government's allied parties had made the government to retreat.

He was optimistic that the united front of the opposition would defeat the black laws and bad intention of the government in the upcoming joint session of parliament.

Moreover, reacting to allegations leveled by former judge of Gilgit-Baltistan, Rana Shamim against former Chief Justice Saqib Nisar, the PML-N President said that an explosive news story by Ansar Abbasi peeled off a thick layer of a grand scheme employed to target Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz.

"Allah has His own way of revealing the truth. It's yet another vindication of Nawaz Sharif and Maryam in the court of public opinion. Alhumdulillah," he added.

Shehbaz Sharif Bilawal Bhutto Zardari PMLN opposition leaders Saqib Nisar

