UET convocation: Sarwar says govt committed to ensuring access to quality education

LAHORE: Announcing that there will be no compromise on transparency and merit in the universities, Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said on Monday that the current government is committed to ensure quality education for all to keep face with the world.

While addressing the 27th convocation of the University of Engineering and Technology (UET) on Monday, the governor maintained that the countries are strengthened only by the rule of law and it is imperative for a person holding any public office to do justice to his position.

Vice-chancellor of University of Engineering and Technology, Prof Dr Mansoor Sarwar, syndicate members of university, foreign delegations, deans, Register Muhammad Asif, Controller Examination Zurgham Nusrat and other heads of teaching and administrative departments were also present on the occasion.

The governor and VC also awarded gold models to the position holder students. At the convocation, 2,246 graduates, 651 M Phil, 32 PhD students were awarded degrees and 61 students were awarded gold medals.

The governor said that he had appointed all vice-chancellors in the universities of Punjab on merit. Our goal is to empower students in the field of education and research so that they can play their part in sustainable development, he added.

He said that he was confident that the UET would promote connectivity between local industries and it would offer them effective technical and economic solutions. He urged the graduating students to collaborate with the government on sustainable measures to address the key issues such as poverty, water crisis, environmental pollution and natural disasters.

Vice-chancellor Prof Dr Mansoor Sarwar said that the UET is one of the best universities not only in Pakistan but also in the world. "I have ensured transparency and merit in the university and we try our level best not to deprive any student of education due to non-availability of fees", he added.

