Opinion

PARTLY FACETIOUS: PDM only a seasonal disease?

"Ha haha." "What's so funny?" "Two Khanzadehs came up with the same imagery - the Pakistan Democratic Movement...
Anjum Ibrahim 16 Nov 2021

"Ha haha."

"What's so funny?"

"Two Khanzadehs came up with the same imagery - the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) is a seasonal disease and its vaccine will be out by February."

"I guess this was discussed at a very high level meeting and Asad Umar, the Deputy, and Murad Saeed the by now fully trained..."

"Very high level is defined in this country when the Prime Minister or the Army Chief or even the ISI Chief is present."

"You being facetious?"

"Good heavens no - The Khan as Prime Minister used to chair more than four to five high level meetings a day and then address two to three high level events which were telecast live every day."

"Hmmm, over exposure - reminds me of someone who has been domiciled in the UK for decades...anyway where are you going with this?"

"Just that the meeting where it was discussed that PDM is a seasonal disease was not three times a high level if you know what I mean..."

"Stop, anyway you know a seasonal illness is not fatal, cancer on the other hand can be fatal unless treated at an early stage, surgically removed if possible - no one knows this better than The Khan..."

"So what are you suggesting? Call elections or what?"

"Yes absolutely - but the religious right is not going to vote for him in spite of his lectures and policy decisions, they have their own leaders - if The Khan wants the liberal educated to return to the fold he needs to request Jemima to return....I think she may agree given that she helped him with the court case and all..."

"So I reckon neither Asad Umar nor Murad Saeed are in the running as The Khan's replacement because they have the aptitude to be a Yusuf Gilani, or Raja Rental, or the Rental Shahid Khaqan Abbasi!"

"No proxies this time, but whoever emerges may need The Khan to get votes in 2023."

"Politics is like a maze in this country isn't it?"

"Right you are."

Asad Umar Murad Saeed PDM ISI Imran Khan

