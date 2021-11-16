ANL 16.41 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.8%)
ASC 13.21 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.69%)
ASL 16.29 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.87%)
BOP 8.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
BYCO 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.41%)
FCCL 18.32 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.16%)
FFBL 25.95 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.35%)
FFL 12.08 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.09%)
FNEL 10.12 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.1%)
GGGL 17.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.4%)
GGL 34.30 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.18%)
HUMNL 6.96 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.02%)
JSCL 20.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 29.70 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (4.58%)
KEL 3.39 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.5%)
MDTL 2.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.28%)
MLCF 35.85 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.43%)
NETSOL 115.75 Increased By ▲ 3.75 (3.35%)
PACE 5.13 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.18%)
PAEL 25.12 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.29%)
PIBTL 8.17 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
POWER 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
PRL 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.94%)
PTC 9.24 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.2%)
SILK 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.44%)
SNGP 41.89 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.17%)
TELE 18.48 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.82%)
TRG 124.98 Increased By ▲ 3.48 (2.86%)
UNITY 27.51 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.4%)
WTL 2.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,775 Increased By ▲ 59.31 (1.26%)
BR30 20,714 Increased By ▲ 342.48 (1.68%)
KSE100 46,103 Increased By ▲ 367.08 (0.8%)
KSE30 17,910 Increased By ▲ 163.82 (0.92%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,618
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,280,092
21624hr
0.65% positivity
Sindh
473,250
Punjab
441,965
Balochistan
33,408
Islamabad
107,364
KPK
179,190
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Editorials

A certain coolness between allies and PTI

Updated 16 Nov 2021

EDITORIAL: When the government postponed the November 11 joint session of Parliament, summoned for the passage of a controversial electoral reform bill, it became obvious that the ruling party’s allies were unwilling to go along. Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry, however, claimed that all was well and a joint session would be held next week. Come next week, an apparently displeased Prime Minister Imran Khan held three meetings with his party’s core committee members. Following the third meeting on Friday Chaudhry held a press conference to say “the coalition parties have also expressed confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.” But the signals emanating from the two main coalition partners, the PML-Q and the MQM, suggested otherwise.

PML-Q leader Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi called an emergency meeting of his party, also on Friday, to discuss “the growing complaints” against the Punjab government, whilst the League’s information secretary Kamil Ali Agha complained that the Prime Minister did not consult his party in important decision-making, adding “if the government does no mend its ways we will have to take the ultimate decision.” Speaking in a similar tone during a TV talk show, MQM leader Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui averred, “we are not taken into confidence on important legislation and the documents are given to us at the eleventh hour... . If they [the government] do not take their allies on board, we have no option but to make a decision [of parting ways with the ruling PTI].”

These parties may not have liked to be taken for granted, especially as it insisted on including in its contentious electoral reforms bill the use of electronic voting machines and voting right for overseas Pakistanis via the internet. They may also want to secure their future prospects by distancing from the government at a time its popularity has nosedived due to an unprecedented price hike and the general elections are not far away. But there could be more to their sudden outbursts of frustration than meets the eye.

No less significant is a concurrent development on the wider political scene. Since walking out of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) last April, the PPP regularly pilloried that alliance and its leaders, but is now warming to them, again. Earlier this month, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari attended a dinner hosted by PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif for opposition leaders, where he declared that the opposition is united under the leadership of Shehbaz Sharif and would fully cooperate with his party in Parliament. Later on, he met with PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

Both iterated that the opposition stood united in Parliament. It needs to be recalled that the PPP along with the ANP had left the PDM because the Maulana and the Nawaz League wanted all the alliance members to resign from the National Assembly for the Prime Minister’s ouster. So what has changed now to make Parliament so relevant to that objective? Emergence of a crack in the ruling alliance and the PPP’s calculus that public discontent over increasing economic hardships could help it make some electoral gains in provinces other than Sindh which seemed unachievable before.

The plan, considering the opposition parties’ leaders, is to test the waters by moving a no-trust motion against the Senate Chairman. If it works, the next target would be the PM. All this though depends on whether or not his allied parties are just disappointed with him over non- inclusion in the decision-making process or are acting the way they are out due to some extrinsic motivation.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Fawad Chaudhry MQM Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi Imran Khan PMLQ

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these 5 survey questions

Comments

Comments are closed.

A certain coolness between allies and PTI

Lack of investor interest: PD for delisting SME Bank from sell-off list

ECC approves Rs134.783bn for payment to IPPs, Rs4.785bn to ECP

Accusations against ex-CJP: IHC issues notices

Attacking judiciary PML-N’s ‘despicable’ history: Fawad

PML-N urges SC to take suo motu notice

Customs value: Steel sector moves FBR for parity with LME prices

PM revises composition ToRs of Pay Commission

Saqib Nisar rejects report

Export of Basmati to KSA, UAE, Kenya suffers setback

Imposition of health hazard tax on tobacco, sugary drinks opposed

Read more stories