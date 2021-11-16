High moisture level in air may trigger smog, reduce visibility

LAHORE: High moisture level in the air is likely to trigger smog, reduce horizontal visibility, and increase respiratory diseases in next 10 days throughout the central Punjab.

A reduction in visibility may also lead to flight cancellations at the airport.

According to Pakistan Meteorological Department, the current moisture level in the air is 80 percent, which would cross 90 percent due to a minimal chance of rain to press down the layer of dust particles and air pollutants, arising out of vehicular fumes, stubble burning, and smoke from steel furnaces and brick kilns.

It may be noted that the moisture level was 56 percent on 1st of November that went up to 79 percent on 8th of November and 73 percent on Monday. The moisture level is likely to touch 90 percent by 25th of November that would lead to heavy smog.

Also, the lower side temperature is set to drop further by 2 degree Celsius ahead that would condense toxic particles in the air. Already, the temperatures have dropped to 13 degree Celsius now against 15 degree Celsius on 8th of November.

However, while talking to Business Recorder, Director PMD Shahid Abbas pointed out that a drop in temperature would stall the growth of dengue larva. It may be noted that the number of dengue fever cases has started to decrease in Punjab as the province reported 103 new cases of mosquito-borne viral infection in the last 24 hours.

He said the ongoing third spell of westerly waves is proved weak like the earlier ones, reducing an immediate chance of rain. There were three spells of rain, brining 21.7 millimetres rain in the same month last year, he added.

According to him, a good spell of rain in October had kept dust particles under control; otherwise, the moisture level could have geared up a foggy weather much earlier.

It may be noted that the higher side temperature is yet in the range of 29 degree Celsius, which is ideal for the air to pick up toxic particles in the environment.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021