Markets
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Monday...
16 Nov 2021
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Monday (November 15, 2021).
===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
203,406,532 121,296,502 5,939,871,155 3,740,459,051
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 447,237,463 (681,203,706) (233,966,242)
Local Individuals 4,643,354,831 (5,066,337,980) (422,983,149)
Local Corporates 2,482,734,287 (1,825,784,895) 656,949,391
===============================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments
Comments are closed.