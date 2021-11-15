T20 World Cup: Pakistan's Babar Azam named captain of ICC's Team of the Tournament

Pakistan batter Babar Azam has been named captain of the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) Team of the Tournament for the recently-concluded T20 World Cup 2021.

Babar, the lone Pakistani in the playing-eleven, was the highest scorer in the T20 World Cup with 303 runs at an average of 60.60, and hit four half-centuries in six matches. His team was knocked out in the semi-final.

Left-arm fast-bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi was named the 12th player.

Surprisingly, the 12-man squad excludes Pakistan’s second-highest scorer Mohammad Rizwan.

The selection panel, led by West Indian great Ian Bishop, said they had an unenviable task of narrowing it down to just 11 players after so many performances across 45 matches. On Rizwan’s absence, Bishop said:

“The top three in the order were so outstanding that we could not leave any of them out. Notable absentees include Mohammed Rizwan who was simply outstanding and courageous in his performance. However, we could not fit him into the team too far outside of the opening position where he is most suited and successful, nor ahead of those selected.”

Players who made it to the XI are:

David Warner

289 runs at 48.16. Strike rate of 146.70.

Jos Buttler

269 runs at 89.66. Strike rate of 151.12.

Babar Azam (Capt)

303 runs at 60.60. Strike rate of 126.25.

Charith Asalanka

231 runs at 46.20. Strike rate of 147.13.

Aiden Markram

162 runs at 54. Strike rate of 145.94.

Moeen Ali

92 runs at 46. Strike rate of 131.42. 7 wickets at 11.00. Economy of 5.50.

Wanindu Hasaranga

16 wickets at 9.75. The economy of 5.20. And 119 runs at 23.90. Strike rate of 148.75.

Adam Zampa

13 wickets at 12.07. Economy of 5.81.

Josh Hazlewood

11 wickets at 15.90. Economy of 7.29.

Trent Boult

13 wickets at 13.30. Economy of 6.25

Anrich Nortje

Nine wickets at 11.55. Economy of 5.37

Shaheen Afridi (12th man)

Seven wickets at 24.14. Economy of 7.04