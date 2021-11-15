‘Equitable’ package of Rs360bn allocated to each district: CM

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the government believes in composite development and an equitable development package of Rs 360 billion has been allocated for each district. The small districts like Rajanpur were befooled with false promises, said Usman Buzdar. He said that for the first time in history, the incumbent government allocated more than 35% of the development budget for Southern Punjab whereas this percentage was only 17 in the past.

He was talking to PTI MNA Sardar Nasrullah Draishak, MPAs and party office bearers in Rajanpure. Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly Dost Muhammad Mazari, Provincial Minister for Livestock Sardar Hasnain Bahadur Draishak, Advisor Hanif Potafi, MPA Sardar Owais Dareshk, MPA Khurram Leghari, PTI official Sardar Ali Raza Dareshk and other leaders were also present on the occasion.

He said that the government has redressed the deprivations of Southern Punjab. He said that the Southern Punjab Secretariat has been set up keeping in view the promises made with the people of the area adding that the time of development of Southern Punjab has now been started. He said that the illogical alliance of PDM has met its logical end as the elements in opposition parties are not even sincere with each other. The people have rejected the narrative of PDM. There is no threat to the government from a failed opposition. Under the leadership of PM Imran Khan the government will complete its tenure. The only thing the opposition is engaged in is making a hue and cry. He directed that elected representatives should keep a close liaison with the public and left no stone unturned to resolve the peoples’ problems.

The Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar visited, Muzaffargarh and Multan on Sunday and participated in different ceremonies including the inauguration of a national campaign of vaccinating children for preventing Measles and Rubella, laying the foundation stone of upgradation project of Hazrat Khawaja Ghulam Fareed shrine in Kot Mithan as well as meeting with the leaders of PTI.

The chief minister also reached Kot Mithan and visited the Shrine of Hazrat Khawaja Ghulam Fareed. He laid a flower wreath on the shrine and offered Fateha. Usman Buzdar prayed for the solidarity of the country and the nation. He said that Rs. 7 crore would be spent on providing facilities to the devotees. He also directed the concerned authorities to complete the project as soon as possible. He reiterated that the upgradation project of Hazrat Khawaja Ghulam Fareed Shrine will be monitored and the shrine will be restored in its original form. He said besides providing basic facilities to the devotees, the upgradation project of the shrine included a complete renovation of Majlis Khana as well as building, setting up of a library, place of ablution, expansion of the courtyard and constructing western entrances of the Shrine. He said that Hazrat Khawaja Ghulam Fareed gave the lesson of peace and harmony and there is a dire need to spread his teaching in the present situation. Usman Buzdar said that the spiritual personalities of Islam impressed people through their character and behaviour. The Chief Minister was briefed about the plan for the upgradation of Hazrat Khwaja Ghulam Fareed Shrine. Usman Buzdar inspected the upgradation project. The Chief Minister also participated in the Mahfil-e-Sama where the famous Qawal presented Sufi poetry.

Moreover, Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar attended the Walima reception of the son of Chairman Punjab Land Record Authority MPA Sardar Ahmed Draishak in Rajanpur.

The Chief Minister after visiting Rajanpur reached Muzaffargarh and went to the residence of Advisor and MPA Abdul Hai Dasti. The Chief Minister condoled with Abdul Hai Dasti the sad demise of his mother and offered Fateha.

The Chief Minister also visited DHQ Hospital Muzaffargarh and inaugurated a campaign to prevent children from measles and rubella. Usman Buzdar also observed the inoculation process and directed the concerned authorities for the success of the campaign. Usman Buzdar said that the national campaign against measles and rubella would be continuing from 15 to 27 November. More than 35,000 teams will go door to door in all the union councils of Punjab to vaccinate children against measles and rubella. He said that more than 1.5 million staff is taking part in this campaign adding that children from 9 months to less than 15 year will be administered vaccine during the campaign. He said that a vaccination campaign against measles and rubella has been launched in Punjab in collaboration with UNICEF, Bill & Melinda Gate Foundation and Department of Primary & Secondary Healthcare. Vaccination centers have been established in this regard, he added. Special arrangements have also been made in schools and health centers for the vaccination against measles and rubella. Children under the age of 5 years will also be given polio drops. Keeping children safe from diseases is the mission of our government. The government is determined to give a healthy future to our children, said Usman Buzdar.

After Rajanpur and Muzaffargarh, the Chief Minister reached Multan and went to the residence of Advisor Javaid Akhter Ansari and condoled with him over the sad demise of his brother Haji Ameen Ansari.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021