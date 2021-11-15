ANL 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.9%)
ASC 13.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.77%)
ASL 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.6%)
BOP 8.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.39%)
BYCO 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.12%)
FCCL 18.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.08%)
FFBL 25.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
FFL 12.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.95%)
FNEL 10.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 18.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.96%)
GGL 33.20 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.79%)
HUMNL 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.39%)
JSCL 20.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.13%)
KAPCO 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
KEL 3.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.57%)
MDTL 2.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (4.17%)
MLCF 35.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.5%)
NETSOL 113.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.09%)
PACE 4.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-5.22%)
PAEL 25.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.32%)
PIBTL 8.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
POWER 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.79%)
PRL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.87%)
PTC 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.76%)
SILK 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.84%)
SNGP 42.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.3%)
TELE 18.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.48%)
TRG 123.86 Decreased By ▼ -4.69 (-3.65%)
UNITY 28.95 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (2.73%)
WTL 2.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.5%)
BR100 4,727 Decreased By ▼ -72.31 (-1.51%)
BR30 20,663 Decreased By ▼ -301.07 (-1.44%)
KSE100 45,749 Decreased By ▼ -599.03 (-1.29%)
KSE30 17,726 Decreased By ▼ -255.53 (-1.42%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 15, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Short-dated German yields slump despite market rate hike bets

Reuters 15 Nov 2021

FRANKFURT: Short-dated German bond yields fell sharply on Friday even as money markets priced two full European Central Bank rate hikes by the end of next year. The bloc’s bond markets have swung in recent weeks, with a focus on when major central banks will start to hike rates as markets fear inflation is proving less transitory than initially expected.

Ramping up rate hike bets after the ECB’s October policy meeting, markets calmed down once policymakers pushed back more strongly against the pricing and the Bank of England did not deliver an expected rate hike, a week after.

But US October inflation numbers came in higher than expected on Wednesday, raising questions about how quickly the US Federal Reserve might need to act.

After moving back to price in a full ECB hike by September 2022 on Thursday, Eonia futures dated to the bank’s December 2022 meeting priced two full rate hikes by then, compared to one hike earlier this week.

“I’ve only got one word for that, which is nonsense,” said Peter Chatwell, head of multi-asset strategy at Mizuho. “But there’s a reason the market is able to price in nonsense, because these levels of inflation are not going to turn around until mid Q1 of next year. Until then the market has to price a fat tail of potential interest rate outcomes.”

But German short-dated yields fell sharply, with two and five-year yields down 5 bps by 1522 GMT. Normally, money market rate hike bets and short-dated bond yields would be expected to move in the same direction as the latter are sensitive to policy rates.

ECB inflation US Federal Reserve German bond yields market rate hike

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these 5 survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Short-dated German yields slump despite market rate hike bets

UN climate deal clinched after late drama over coal

Tarin sees ‘speculation’ behind PKR slide

Import of urea: ministry for exemption from PPRA rules

Appointment of CEC, ECP members: Opposition wants Fawad, Swati out of panel

SEP losing interest in KE?

Two RLNG-fired plants: Debt re-capitalization, refinancing likely thru local banks

Workers’ remittances cross $10bn mark in 4 months

Russia starts missile supplies to India despite US sanctions risk

At least one dead as twin quakes hit Iran

12 to 15 years: NCOC defers Covid-19 vaccination for children

Read more stories