ANL 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.9%)
ASC 13.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.77%)
ASL 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.6%)
BOP 8.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.39%)
BYCO 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.12%)
FCCL 18.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.08%)
FFBL 25.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
FFL 12.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.95%)
FNEL 10.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 18.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.96%)
GGL 33.20 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.79%)
HUMNL 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.39%)
JSCL 20.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.13%)
KAPCO 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
KEL 3.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.57%)
MDTL 2.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (4.17%)
MLCF 35.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.5%)
NETSOL 113.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.09%)
PACE 4.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-5.22%)
PAEL 25.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.32%)
PIBTL 8.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
POWER 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.79%)
PRL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.87%)
PTC 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.76%)
SILK 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.84%)
SNGP 42.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.3%)
TELE 18.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.48%)
TRG 123.86 Decreased By ▼ -4.69 (-3.65%)
UNITY 28.95 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (2.73%)
WTL 2.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.5%)
BR100 4,727 Decreased By ▼ -72.31 (-1.51%)
BR30 20,663 Decreased By ▼ -301.07 (-1.44%)
KSE100 45,749 Decreased By ▼ -599.03 (-1.29%)
KSE30 17,726 Decreased By ▼ -255.53 (-1.42%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 15, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Smith set for Norwich job: reports

AFP 15 Nov 2021

LONDON: Premier League strugglers Norwich are set to hire former Aston Villa boss Dean Smith as their new manager, according to reports on Saturday.

Norwich have reportedly offered Smith thee chance to succeed Daniel Farke, who was sacked on November 6 with the club rooted to the bottom of the Premier League.

Smith was axed by Villa on November 7 after five successive defeats, but he looks to have won the race to take over at Carrow Road.

Former Chelsea manager Frank Lampard was believed to be Norwich’s initial top candidate, but the ex-England star pulled out of the running once Smith emerged as a rival for the job.

Smith is expected to make his decision over the weekend, with the 50-year-old understood to be keen on a quick return to management.

Farke’s spell as Norwich boss ended on the day he led them to their first league win this season, a 2-1 success against Brentford.

The German had overseen Norwich’s promotion from the Championship last season, but struggled to lift them away from the Premier League relegation zone despite a host of new signings.

Smith is expected to bring his Villa assistant Craig Shakespeare with him to Norwich. Norwich’s next Premier League game is at home to Southampton on November 20.

Premier League Dean Smith Norwich former Aston Villa boss

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these 5 survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Smith set for Norwich job: reports

UN climate deal clinched after late drama over coal

Tarin sees ‘speculation’ behind PKR slide

Import of urea: ministry for exemption from PPRA rules

Appointment of CEC, ECP members: Opposition wants Fawad, Swati out of panel

SEP losing interest in KE?

Two RLNG-fired plants: Debt re-capitalization, refinancing likely thru local banks

Workers’ remittances cross $10bn mark in 4 months

Russia starts missile supplies to India despite US sanctions risk

At least one dead as twin quakes hit Iran

12 to 15 years: NCOC defers Covid-19 vaccination for children

Read more stories