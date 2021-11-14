Journalist killed as minibus hit by bomb in Kabul

KABUL: A well-known Afghan journalist was killed and at least four other people injured Saturday when a suspected bomb destroyed a minibus near a Taliban checkpoint in Kabul, a media watchdog and officials said. The incident happened in Dasht-e Barchi, a Kabul suburb dominated by members of the mostly Shiite Hazara community, who for years have been the target of violence by the Islamic State (IS) group.

"Unfortunately we lost another reporter," the Afghan Journalists Center tweeted hours after the blast, saying Hamid Seighani, who worked for the Ariana television network, had died in the blast. His wife, also a journalist, posted "I lost Hamid" on her Facebook page. A nearby hospital posted a notice saying it had admitted one dead and four injured.

At least six killed as blast hits Kabul: residents, official

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid tweeted that one person had been killed and two injured. The blast comes a day after at least three people were killed and 15 wounded by a bomb at a mosque in Nangarhar. While Kabul has largely been free of Islamic State activity since the Taliban takeover, IS fighters recently raided the city's National Military Hospital, killing at least 19 people and injuring more than 50 others.