ANL 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.9%)
ASC 13.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.77%)
ASL 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.6%)
BOP 8.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.39%)
BYCO 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.12%)
FCCL 18.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.08%)
FFBL 25.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
FFL 12.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.95%)
FNEL 10.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 18.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.96%)
GGL 33.20 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.79%)
HUMNL 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.39%)
JSCL 20.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.13%)
KAPCO 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
KEL 3.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.57%)
MDTL 2.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (4.17%)
MLCF 35.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.5%)
NETSOL 113.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.09%)
PACE 4.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-5.22%)
PAEL 25.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.32%)
PIBTL 8.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
POWER 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.79%)
PRL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.87%)
PTC 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.76%)
SILK 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.84%)
SNGP 42.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.3%)
TELE 18.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.48%)
TRG 123.86 Decreased By ▼ -4.69 (-3.65%)
UNITY 28.95 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (2.73%)
WTL 2.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.5%)
BR100 4,727 Decreased By ▼ -72.31 (-1.51%)
BR30 20,663 Decreased By ▼ -301.07 (-1.44%)
KSE100 45,749 Decreased By ▼ -599.03 (-1.29%)
KSE30 17,726 Decreased By ▼ -255.53 (-1.42%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 13, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

At least 2 policemen martyred in Bajaur blast

  • Police say a bomb was detonated using a remote control
BR Web Desk 13 Nov 2021

At least two policemen were martyred in a blast in the Bajaur district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, it was reported on Saturday.

Police said that a remote-controlled blast detonated near the under-construction Raghagan Dam in Tehsil Khar of Bajaur. Security forces have cordoned off the area and launched a search operation.

Rescue officials have shifted the dead bodies to a nearby hospital.

Last month, four security personnel were martyred in an improvised explosive device (IED) explosion in Dabrai, Bajaur district.

Four security personnel martyred in IED explosion in Bajaur: ISPR

As per a statement by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), security forces along with police conducted cordon and search operation. During the operation, an IED exploded and four personnel were martyred, ISPR said.

They were identified as two FC soldiers Lance Naik Mudassir and Sepoy Jamshed and two police Constables Abdul Samad and Noor Rehman.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid expressed his grief over the death of the security personnel. The minister said that they will continue operations against terrorists in the area.

Pakistan blast policemen Bajaur dam project

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these 5 survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

At least 2 policemen martyred in Bajaur blast

No anti-Pakistan group operating: Afghan Taliban

International Sukuk issuance: FBR grants tax exemptions

Tarin launches formulation of Inland Revenue Code

PD willing to start AMI system worth over Rs17bn as pilot project in IESCO

Indonesia body forbids cryptocurrency trading

PM asks Troika Plus to ensure urgent aid

Southern Punjab, Sindh: Sugarcane crushing season to begin on 15th: mill owners

Facebook whistleblower: 'I want to start a youth movement'

FBR’s website fully restored

Read more stories