At least 2 policemen martyred in Bajaur blast

At least two policemen were martyred in a blast in the Bajaur district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, it was reported on Saturday.

Police said that a remote-controlled blast detonated near the under-construction Raghagan Dam in Tehsil Khar of Bajaur. Security forces have cordoned off the area and launched a search operation.

Rescue officials have shifted the dead bodies to a nearby hospital.

Last month, four security personnel were martyred in an improvised explosive device (IED) explosion in Dabrai, Bajaur district.

Four security personnel martyred in IED explosion in Bajaur: ISPR

As per a statement by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), security forces along with police conducted cordon and search operation. During the operation, an IED exploded and four personnel were martyred, ISPR said.

They were identified as two FC soldiers Lance Naik Mudassir and Sepoy Jamshed and two police Constables Abdul Samad and Noor Rehman.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid expressed his grief over the death of the security personnel. The minister said that they will continue operations against terrorists in the area.