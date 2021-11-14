Tokyo rubber futures rise

TOKYO: Japanese rubber futures rose on Friday amid broader market gains, as investors grew more confident that inflationary pressures caused by commodity spikes and supply chain snarl-ups will ease. The Osaka Exchange rubber contract for April delivery was up 1.5 yen or 0.7% at 225.2 yen per kg by around 0200 GMT.

While the current wave of price spikes due to chronic worldwide supply constraints could last longer than many had hoped, a growing number of investors think inflationary pressure will eventually ease, rather than strengthen.