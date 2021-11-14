ANL 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.9%)
World

Harris, Castex lay wreaths six years on from Paris terror attacks

AFP 14 Nov 2021

PARIS: US Vice President Kamala Harris and French Prime Minister Jean Castex laid wreaths at a Paris cafe and France's national football stadium Saturday six years since deadly terror attacks that left 130 people dead. The attacks by three separate teams of Islamic State group jihadists on the night of November 13, 2015 were the worst in France since World War II.

Gunmen mowed down 129 people in front of cafes and at a concert hall in the capital, while a bus driver was killed after suicide bombers blew themselves up at the gates of the stadium in its suburbs. Harris, wrapping up a four-day trip to France, placed a bouquet of white flowers in front of a plaque honouring the victims outside a Paris cafe.

Castex attended a minute of silence at the Stade de France football stadium, along with Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo, before laying wreaths at the sites of the other attacks inside Paris.

In front of the Bataclan concert hall, survivors and relatives of the victims listened to someone read out the names of each of the 90 people killed during a concert there six years ago.

Public commemorations of the tragedy were called off last year because of the coronavirus pandemic. "Last year we weren't allowed to come and we all found it really tough," said Bruno Poncet, who made it out alive of the Bataclan.

But he said the start of a trial over the attacks in September meant that those attending the commemoration this year felt more united. "We've really bonded thanks to the trial," he said. "During previous commemorations, we'd spot each other from afar without really daring to speak to each other. We were really shy. "But standing up in court has really changed everything."

Jean Castex Kamala Harris Paris terror attacks Islamic State group jihadists

