ANL 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.9%)
ASC 13.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.77%)
ASL 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.6%)
BOP 8.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.39%)
BYCO 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.12%)
FCCL 18.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.08%)
FFBL 25.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
FFL 12.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.95%)
FNEL 10.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 18.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.96%)
GGL 33.20 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.79%)
HUMNL 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.39%)
JSCL 20.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.13%)
KAPCO 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
KEL 3.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.57%)
MDTL 2.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (4.17%)
MLCF 35.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.5%)
NETSOL 113.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.09%)
PACE 4.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-5.22%)
PAEL 25.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.32%)
PIBTL 8.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
POWER 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.79%)
PRL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.87%)
PTC 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.76%)
SILK 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.84%)
SNGP 42.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.3%)
TELE 18.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.48%)
TRG 123.86 Decreased By ▼ -4.69 (-3.65%)
UNITY 28.95 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (2.73%)
WTL 2.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.5%)
BR100 4,727 Decreased By ▼ -72.31 (-1.51%)
BR30 20,663 Decreased By ▼ -301.07 (-1.44%)
KSE100 45,749 Decreased By ▼ -599.03 (-1.29%)
KSE30 17,726 Decreased By ▼ -255.53 (-1.42%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 13, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistan's mango exports to China increase but potential to grow remains: report

  • Quantity of shipments to China represents small share in overall number
APP 13 Nov 2021

Pakistan exported 37.4 tonnes of mangoes to China from January to September 2021, an increase of more than 10 times when compared with the meagre 3.6 tonnes exported in the same period in 2020, stated a report compiled by China Economic Net (CEN).

However, the quantity exported by Pakistan represents a mere 0.36% of China’s total imports of 10,500 tonnes of mangoes from January to September, pointing at the available potential.

In 2021, 'Sindhri' mangoes cost 168 yuan (Rs4,500) in China for 4.5-kg, 98 yuan (Rs2,625) for 2.5-kg, or about 40 yuan (Rs1,071 rupees)/kg. This is in stark contrast to Australian mangoes that are priced at Rs 2145/kg, added the report.

In this regard, the person in charge of Joy Wing Mau Fruit Technologies Corporation Limited said price is not an issue as quality is the key.

Beijing welcomes Pakistan’s participation in China expo

China’s imported mangoes from Australia and Peru can be sold for 300-400 yuan in 5kg packs, which are far more expensive than Pakistani mangoes, but sales are still very good.

“Because of the high degree of industrialisation of Australian mangoes, they are just ripe when being shipped to China with good quality. However, when Pakistani mangoes are shipped to China, the maturity of the fruit is different, and the appearance and packaging of fruit are also restraining factors. Ensuring the maturity and appearance of each box is the key to boosting sales.

Exports to China to be doubled in next 3 to 5 years: Haque

"At the same time, the packaging is also a key factor in mango sales."

Talking about the possibility of expansion in sales, the report said, in 2021, most Pakistani mangoes in China have been bought by individual consumers through WeChat presale and payment.

To expand the market scale of Pakistani mangoes in China, the person in charge said imported mangoes need to be sold as soon as possible.

pakistan exports China Pakistan relations mango exports

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these 5 survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Pakistan's mango exports to China increase but potential to grow remains: report

PM expresses concern over slow pace of development projects in Balochistan

At least six killed as blast hits Kabul: residents, official

Details of govt-TLP agreement to come out in few days: Sheikh Rashid

At least 6 injured in Quetta blast

At least 2 policemen martyred in Bajaur blast

SBP raises banks' cash reserve requirement

New Delhi to shut schools, construction sites as pollution worsens

Ongoing rupee depreciation not market-driven: Dr Ashfaque Hasan

Indian doctor calls Pakistan opener Rizwan's recovery 'miraculous'

Read more stories