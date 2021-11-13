Pakistan's mango exports to China increase but potential to grow remains: report

Pakistan exported 37.4 tonnes of mangoes to China from January to September 2021, an increase of more than 10 times when compared with the meagre 3.6 tonnes exported in the same period in 2020, stated a report compiled by China Economic Net (CEN).

However, the quantity exported by Pakistan represents a mere 0.36% of China’s total imports of 10,500 tonnes of mangoes from January to September, pointing at the available potential.

In 2021, 'Sindhri' mangoes cost 168 yuan (Rs4,500) in China for 4.5-kg, 98 yuan (Rs2,625) for 2.5-kg, or about 40 yuan (Rs1,071 rupees)/kg. This is in stark contrast to Australian mangoes that are priced at Rs 2145/kg, added the report.

In this regard, the person in charge of Joy Wing Mau Fruit Technologies Corporation Limited said price is not an issue as quality is the key.

China’s imported mangoes from Australia and Peru can be sold for 300-400 yuan in 5kg packs, which are far more expensive than Pakistani mangoes, but sales are still very good.

“Because of the high degree of industrialisation of Australian mangoes, they are just ripe when being shipped to China with good quality. However, when Pakistani mangoes are shipped to China, the maturity of the fruit is different, and the appearance and packaging of fruit are also restraining factors. Ensuring the maturity and appearance of each box is the key to boosting sales.

"At the same time, the packaging is also a key factor in mango sales."

Talking about the possibility of expansion in sales, the report said, in 2021, most Pakistani mangoes in China have been bought by individual consumers through WeChat presale and payment.

To expand the market scale of Pakistani mangoes in China, the person in charge said imported mangoes need to be sold as soon as possible.