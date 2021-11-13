ANL 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.9%)
ASC 13.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.77%)
ASL 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.6%)
BOP 8.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.39%)
BYCO 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.12%)
FCCL 18.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.08%)
FFBL 25.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
FFL 12.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.95%)
FNEL 10.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 18.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.96%)
GGL 33.20 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.79%)
HUMNL 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.39%)
JSCL 20.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.13%)
KAPCO 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
KEL 3.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.57%)
MDTL 2.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (4.17%)
MLCF 35.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.5%)
NETSOL 113.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.09%)
PACE 4.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-5.22%)
PAEL 25.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.32%)
PIBTL 8.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
POWER 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.79%)
PRL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.87%)
PTC 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.76%)
SILK 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.84%)
SNGP 42.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.3%)
TELE 18.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.48%)
TRG 123.86 Decreased By ▼ -4.69 (-3.65%)
UNITY 28.95 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (2.73%)
WTL 2.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.5%)
BR100 4,727 Decreased By ▼ -72.31 (-1.51%)
BR30 20,663 Decreased By ▼ -301.07 (-1.44%)
KSE100 45,749 Decreased By ▼ -599.03 (-1.29%)
KSE30 17,726 Decreased By ▼ -255.53 (-1.42%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 13, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PM expresses concern over slow pace of development projects in Balochistan

  • Says he will hold review committee meetings every month to remove impediments in completion of the projects
BR Web Desk 13 Nov 2021

Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed concerns over the slow pace of development projects in Balochistan, saying that he will personally hold review committee meetings every month to remove impediments in the completion of the projects.

As per a statement by the PM's Office (PMO), the prime minister chaired a high-level meeting in Islamabad to review the progress of Southern Balochistan Development Package.

The PM voiced his concerns when he was informed that only one meeting of the apex committee was held in a year. He emphasised on holding meetings of the apex committee every month, while that of the executive committee every fortnight to speed up 200 development projects worth 655 billion rupees.

The PMO said that the premier also directed the authorities to complete Turbat Airport and build two nursing colleges in Gawadar and Turbat at the earliest.

He said that the issues of Balochistan are different from rest of the country as its population is scattered. Due to long distances, we have to find out-of-the-box solutions for the province, the PMO statement quoted the PM as saying.

PM Khan directed the Balochistan government to revamp its governance structure at the grassroots level, not only to accelerate the pace of work on development projects but to also improve the service delivery to the people.

Mega development package announced: PM brings southern Balochistan districts into sharp focus

The Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Ministry of Energy, Ministry of Maritime Affairs, and the Government of Balochistan were directed by the PM to closely work together to accelerate the work on transport, energy, and infrastructure projects under the development package.

Pakistan Balochistan PM Imran projects

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these 5 survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

PM expresses concern over slow pace of development projects in Balochistan

At least 6 injured in Quetta blast

No anti-Pakistan group operating: Afghan Taliban

At least 2 policemen martyred in Bajaur blast

International Sukuk issuance: FBR grants tax exemptions

Ongoing rupee depreciation not market-driven: Dr Ashfaque Hasan

Tarin launches formulation of Inland Revenue Code

Southern Punjab, Sindh: Sugarcane crushing season to begin on 15th: mill owners

Facebook whistleblower: 'I want to start a youth movement'

Elon Musk sells $6.9bn in Tesla shares after Twitter poll

Read more stories