ANL 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.9%)
ASC 13.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.77%)
ASL 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.6%)
BOP 8.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.39%)
BYCO 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.12%)
FCCL 18.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.08%)
FFBL 25.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
FFL 12.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.95%)
FNEL 10.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 18.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.96%)
GGL 33.20 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.79%)
HUMNL 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.39%)
JSCL 20.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.13%)
KAPCO 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
KEL 3.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.57%)
MDTL 2.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (4.17%)
MLCF 35.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.5%)
NETSOL 113.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.09%)
PACE 4.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-5.22%)
PAEL 25.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.32%)
PIBTL 8.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
POWER 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.79%)
PRL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.87%)
PTC 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.76%)
SILK 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.84%)
SNGP 42.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.3%)
TELE 18.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.48%)
TRG 123.86 Decreased By ▼ -4.69 (-3.65%)
UNITY 28.95 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (2.73%)
WTL 2.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.5%)
BR100 4,727 Decreased By ▼ -72.31 (-1.51%)
BR30 20,663 Decreased By ▼ -301.07 (-1.44%)
KSE100 45,749 Decreased By ▼ -599.03 (-1.29%)
KSE30 17,726 Decreased By ▼ -255.53 (-1.42%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 13, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

International Sukuk issuance: FBR grants tax exemptions

Sohail Sarfraz 13 Nov 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has granted tax exemptions in respect of International Sukuk Issuance under the Government of Pakistan Trust Certificate Issuance Program.

Through an SRO 1457(1)/2021 issued here on Friday, the FBR has amended Second Schedule of the Income Tax Ordinance, 2001.

The Finance Division now intends to access the international capital markets through issuance of international Sukuk under a Sukuk MTN programme, known as a “Trust Certificate Issuance Programme (TCIP)”.

The FBR has also announced income tax exemption in respect of any profit on debt and capital gains derived by any agency of foreign government or any non-resident person from International Sukuk Certificates, including tap issues, issued or to be issued from time to time by the Pakistan Global Sukuk Programme Company Limited under its Trust Certificate Issuance Programme.

Rs330bn sales tax exemptions: Presidential Ordinance on the cards

The FBR has granted income tax exemption to the Pakistan Global Sukuk Programme Company Limited.

The provisions of sections, 147, 151, 152, 236A, and 236K shall not apply to the Second Pakistan International Sukuk Company Limited, the Third Pakistan International Sukuk Company Limited, and The Pakistan Global Sukuk Programme Company Limited, as a payer.

The section 147 is related to the advance tax paid by the taxpayer; section 151 deals with the deduction of tax from the gross amount of return on investment; section 152 deals with the payments to non-residents; section 236A is related to the advance tax at the time of sale by auction, and section 236K deals with the advance tax on purchase or transfer of immovable property.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Finance Division FBR government of pakistan tax exemptions Trust Certificate Issuance Program

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these 5 survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

International Sukuk issuance: FBR grants tax exemptions

No anti-Pakistan group operating: Afghan Taliban

Tarin launches formulation of Inland Revenue Code

PD willing to start AMI system worth over Rs17bn as pilot project in IESCO

Bilawal calls on Fazl

FBR’s website fully restored

Indonesia body forbids cryptocurrency trading

PM asks Troika Plus to ensure urgent aid

Southern Punjab, Sindh: Sugarcane crushing season to begin on 15th: mill owners

Xi urges investment in economic, tech cooperation

Read more stories