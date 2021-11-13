PM asks Troika Plus to ensure urgent aid

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has emphasised on provision of urgent humanitarian assistance as well as economic support to Afghanistan to avert the twin challenges of humanitarian crisis and economic collapse.

The prime minister was talking to the special representatives/envoys of Troika Plus (China, Russia, United States and Pakistan) for Afghanistan, which called on him Friday.

Underscoring the importance of the Troika Plus mechanism, the prime minister congratulated the special representatives on its successful meeting in Islamabad regarding the situation in Afghanistan and the way forward to overcome the impending challenges.

He also underlined the importance of peace and stability in Afghanistan for security and prosperity of the entire region, adding that he had consistently stressed that there was no military solution in Afghanistan.

The prime minister further stated that Pakistan had all along supported an inclusive political settlement.

In the changed environment, he underscored the importance of inclusivity, respect of human rights, and resolute counter-terrorism actions.

The prime minister emphasised the importance for the international community to have a pragmatic approach and constructive engagement with Afghanistan to address mutual concerns and promote common interests of Troika Plus countries.

The prime minister expressed the hope that the international community would recognise the gravity of the situation and take urgent measures including release of frozen assets to help alleviate the sufferings of Afghan people.

The prime minister highlighted the crucial role of Troika Plus in this context.

