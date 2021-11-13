Electoral reforms, EVMs and NAB: Speaker seeks Shehbaz's role and cooperation

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser has written a letter to opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif seeking his role and cooperation of opposition for passage of bills related to electoral reforms, electronic voting machines (EVMs), and the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

"As you are aware that various bills including the Election (Amendment) Bills 2021 passed by the National Assembly but not passed the Senate in the stipulated time are set to be considered in the joint sitting of the Parliament," he said.

In the letter, the speaker has called upon Shehbaz to rise above political considerations, so that the bills related to electoral reforms, EVMs, and the NAB could be passed in the best national interests.

"You, therefore, are requested to convince the lawmakers belonging to the opposition to cooperate with the government for their speedy passage," writes Qaiser, and assures the opposition leader that his office will act as a "bridge" between members of the political divide.

Speaker Qaiser said that a Committee on Legislative Business was constituted with consensus between the government and the opposition on various bills.

He said that various bills including the Elections (Amendment) Bills 2021 passed by the National Assembly but not passed by the Senate in the stipulated time are set to be considered in the joint sitting of the Majlis-e-Shoora (Parliament).

The speaker said that a consultation process has not been completed by the Committee on Legislative Business. He proposed that both the treasury and the opposition should proceed for inclusive decision making and building up consensus above the party politics on all mega reforms of common interest in the wider national interest.

Speaker Qaiser reiterated the need to utilise this forum to restart the consultative process on these bills in the larger public interest.

He also desired for an active role of opposition to make this process meaningful. He also assured that his office would facilitate the government and the opposition in creating a consensus on the above said bills.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021