PM reaffirms Pakistan's support to Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD: Amir Khan Muttaqi, acting foreign minister of Afghanistan, called on Prime Minister Imran Khan, Friday, said a press release issued on Friday.

He was accompanied by acting ministers for finance as well as industry and commerce and other senior members of the Afghan delegation.

The PM reaffirmed Pakistan's support to Afghanistan and the Afghan people in overcoming the dire challenges being faced by their country.

The PM stressed the vital importance of a peaceful, stable, sovereign, prosperous, and connected Afghanistan for Pakistan and the region.

