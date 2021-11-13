Bilateral engagement with US: Pakistan desires to maintain tradition: COAS

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has said Pakistan desires to maintain the tradition of bilateral engagement and wish for long term and multi-domain enduring relationship with United States.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), US Special Representative for Afghanistan Thomas West called on him at the GHQ, in Rawalpindi on Friday.

General Bajwa reiterated the need for global convergence on Afghanistan for avoiding looming humanitarian crisis and coordinated efforts for economic uplift of the Afghan people.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan s role in Afghan situation, special efforts for border management, role in regional stability and pledged to play his part for further improvement in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels. During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, current security situation in Afghanistan and bilateral cooperation in various fields were discussed.