13 Nov 2021
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Friday (November 12, 2021).
===============================================================================
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
223,590,180 136,680,031 8,564,402,793 5,089,911,256
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 627,802,525 (530,738,778) 97,063,747
Local Individuals 6,613,854,231 (6,829,329,761) (215,475,529)
Local Corporates 3,740,980,477 (3,622,568,695) 118,411,782
===============================================================================
