KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Friday...
13 Nov 2021

KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Friday (November 12, 2021).

===============================================================================
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume          Settlement            Traded                  Settlement
                         Volume               Value                       Value
===============================================================================
223,590,180           136,680,031         8,564,402,793           5,089,911,256
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars                     Gross              Gross                Net Buy
                                 Buy               (Sell)               /(Sell)
                                  Rs                 Rs                      Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate)      627,802,525      (530,738,778)         97,063,747
Local Individuals           6,613,854,231    (6,829,329,761)      (215,475,529)
Local Corporates            3,740,980,477    (3,622,568,695)        118,411,782
===============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

