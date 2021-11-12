Australia, NZ dollars on the ropes after another rough week
SYDNEY: The Australian and New Zealand dollars faced a second week of painful losses on Friday as their US cousin benefited from the prospect of earlier rate hikes, while breaks of multiple chart supports encouraged algorithmic sellers.
The Aussie was huddled at $0.7286, having shed 1.5% for the week so far to be a long way from its recent peak of $0.7555.
The loss of support at $0.7360 and $0.7320 turned the technical outlook decidedly bearish, with the next targets being $0.7273 and $0.7220.
The kiwi dollar was down 1.4% for the week at $0.7018 and looking vulnerable following the break of the 200-day moving average at $0.7097.
The next targets are $0.6980 and the September trough of $0.6860.
Both currencies have been undermined by concerns about slowdown in China, their biggest export market, and a pullback in key resource prices, notably iron ore.
Some commodities did bounce overnight amid reports Beijing was acting to contain the risks of wider economic damage from a fallout in the property sector, although the jury was out on how effective they would be.
The US dollar has been buoyed broadly by speculation the Federal Reserve will have to bring forward rate rises given October's alarming spike in inflation.
While Fed officials have sounded increasingly worried that inflation might prove long lasting, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) is sticking to its dovish outlook for rates.
Policy makers argue a tightening is extremely unlikely until 2023, even though investors are wagering on a move to 0.25% by June or July and rates around 1.0% by year end.
Three-year bond yields have shot up 80 basis points in just two months to reach 1.045%, while 10-year bonds are trading 25 basis points above Treasuries at 1.837%.
That pricing could shift next week when wage data for the third quarter is released, given the RBA wants to see wage growth accelerating markedly to 3% annually before hiking.
Catherine Birch, an economist at ANZ, is looking for only a moderate rise of 0.6% in the wage price index, though there are risks on both sides. That would lift the annual pace to 2.2%, which is much where it was before the pandemic.
"Households are still reporting weak actual wages growth, and we haven't yet seen a 'Great Resignation' here to put upward pressure on wages," she said. "Next year is when we think wages growth will really accelerate, reaching 3% y/y in the second half of 2022."
PM says small farmers under increased focus
Australia, NZ dollars on the ropes after another rough week
‘Troika plus’ group seeks to ease access to banking services
No sugar bag can be removed if it’s not carrying tax stamp, UIM
Imports: share of sales tax remains 56.4pc
Taliban asked to keep a close watch over spoilers
Taliban-ruled Afghanistan’s prospects brighten
Ariana Afghan Airlines begins flights from Kabul to Islamabad
OPEC says high prices to dampen pace of oil demand recovery
Energy Recommendations 2021: OICCI for free, multi buyer-seller power market
Sales tax on petrol reduced
Forex reserves exceed $24bn mark on official inflows
Read more stories
|Stock
|Price
|
Unicap Mod. / Nov 12
Unicap Modaraba(UCAPM)
|
2.85
▲ 0.55 (23.91%)
|
First Punjab Mod. / Nov 12
First Punjab Modaraba(FPJM)
|
2.90
▲ 0.30 (11.54%)
|
Pak Gulf Leas. / Nov 12
Pak-Gulf Leasing Company Limited(PGLC)
|
8.40
▲ 0.85 (11.26%)
|
Blessed Tex. / Nov 12
Blessed Textiles Limited(BTL)
|
468.02
▲ 32.65 (7.50%)
|
Landmark Sp. / Nov 12
Landmark Spinning Industries Limited(LMSM)
|
26.67
▲ 1.86 (7.50%)
|
Pak Engg. / Nov 12
Pakistan Engineering Co Limited(PECO)
|
409.92
▲ 28.59 (7.50%)
|
Janana D Mal / Nov 12
Janana De Malucho Textile Mills Limited(JDMT)
|
83.89
▲ 5.80 (7.43%)
|
Pak Hotels Devp / Nov 12
Pakistan Hotels Developers Limited(PHDL)
|
169.00
▲ 11.50 (7.30%)
|
Shield Corp. / Nov 12
Shield Corporation Limited(SCL)
|
293.00
▲ 19.71 (7.21%)
|
Gillette Pak / Nov 12
Gillette Pakistan Limited(GLPL)
|
220.95
▲ 13.23 (6.37%)
|Stock
|Price
|
Modaraba Al-Mali (R) / Nov 12
Modaraba Al-Mali (R)(MODAMR)
|
0.82
▲ -0.21 (-20.39%)
|
Merit Packaging (R) / Nov 12
Merit Packaging Limited (R)(MERITR2)
|
0.65
▲ -0.14 (-17.72%)
|
First IBL Mod. / Nov 12
First IBL Modaraba(FIBLM)
|
6.11
▲ -1.00 (-14.06%)
|
First Elite Cap. Mod. / Nov 12
First Elite Capital Modaraba(FECM)
|
3.28
▲ -0.27 (-7.61%)
|
Ismail Ind. / Nov 12
Ismail Industries Limited(ISIL)
|
467.15
▲ -37.85 (-7.50%)
|
Leather Up. / Nov 12
Leather Up Limited(LEUL)
|
14.00
▲ -1.12 (-7.41%)
|
Saif Tex / Nov 12
Saif Textile Mills Limited(SAIF)
|
21.75
▲ -1.74 (-7.41%)
|
Imperial Ltd / Nov 12
Imperial Limited(IML)
|
20.05
▲ -1.50 (-6.96%)
|
Samin Textile / Nov 12
Samin Textiles Limited(SMTM)
|
11.76
▲ -0.87 (-6.89%)
|
Suraj Cotton / Nov 12
Suraj Cotton Mills Limited(SURC)
|
220.10
▲ -15.00 (-6.38%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
Hum Network / Nov 12
Hum Network Limited(HUMNL)
|
5,245,500
▼ 0.00
|
Service Fab. / Nov 12
Service Fabrics Limited(SERF)
|
3,087,500
▼ 0.00
|
Telecard Ltd. / Nov 12
Telecard Limited(TELE)
|
3,058,500
▼ 0.00
|
Worldcall / Nov 12
Worldcall Telecom Limited(WTL)
|
2,134,000
▼ 0.00
|
TRG Pakistan / Nov 12
TRG Pakistan Limited(TRG)
|
1,965,295
▼ 0.00
|
TPL Properties / Nov 12
TPL Properties Limited(TPLP)
|
1,765,500
▼ 0.00
|
Byco Petroleum / Nov 12
Byco Petroleum Pakistan Limited(BYCO)
|
1,388,000
▼ 0.00
|
First National Equities / Nov 12
First National Equities Limited(FNEL)
|
1,382,000
▼ 0.00
|
Merit Packaging (R) / Nov 12
Merit Packaging Limited (R)(MERITR2)
|
1,362,000
▼ 0.00
|
Fauji Food (R) / Nov 12
Fauji Food Limited (R)(FFLR1)
|
1,191,000
▼ 0.00
|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / Nov 12
|
174.29
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / Nov 12
|
174.19
|
USD to Japanese Yen / Nov 12
|
114.26
|
USD to Swiss Franc / Nov 12
|
0.92
|
Pound Sterling to USD / Nov 12
|
1.34
|
Euro to USD / Nov 12
|
1.14
|
UK LIBOR % / Nov 12
|
0.07
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / Nov 12
|
4649.27
|
India Sensex / Nov 12
|
59919.69
|
Tokyo Nikkei / Nov 12
|
29547.07
|
Nasdaq / Nov 12
|
15704.28
|
Hang Seng / Nov 12
|
25247.99
|
FTSE 100 / Nov 12
|
7384.18
|
Dow Jones / Nov 12
|
35921.23
|
Germany DAX 30 / Nov 12
|
16083.11
|
France CAC40 / Nov 12
|
7059.55
|Item
|Value
|
Crude Oil / Nov 12
|
81.36
|
Karachi Cotton Assoc. / Nov 12
|
16180.00
|
Gold 10 Grams / Nov 12
|
100700.00
|
Gold Spot / Nov 12
|
1864.00
|
Cotton / Nov 12
|
115.41
Comments