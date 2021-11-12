WB officials meet P&D Board chairman

LAHORE: In order to explore the avenues to strengthen the investment collaboration in various sectors and financial assistance on ongoing projects in Punjab, a meeting was held between representative of the World Bank Stefano Paternostro, Manager for Social Protection and Jobs for the South Asia region, and Chairman Planning and Development (P&D) Board, Abdullah Khan Sumbal here on Thursday.

Stefano Paternostro oversees the World Bank's work on social safety nets, social insurance, labour market and job creation policies in the region. He appreciated the efforts of Punjab government and showed satisfaction over the progress of projects.

The projects of World Bank targeting social protection and jobs creation in the province are Punjab Human Capital Investment Project (PHCIP) with the cost of US$200 million. The aim of this project is to increase the access to quality health services, economic and social inclusion of the poor and vulnerable households in 11 selected districts in Punjab.

The World Bank is also providing financial Assistance in Punjab Jobs & Competitiveness Programme (J&C) of US$100 million. The objective of this project is to improve the investment climate and promote investments and jobs in more inclusive and sustainable industrial estates in Punjab.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021