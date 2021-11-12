Burqa-clad female dacoits loot shops, restaurant

KARACHI: A female dacoits gang in Karachi deprived people of valuables as the gang became active and committed a robbery in Awami Colony in Korangi area of Karachi.

The female dacoits committed robbery along with five other male dacoits in Awami Colony's restaurant and market.

The customers who were sitting for some meal were also deprived of their valuables. The female gangsters also tortured the customers.

The hotel owner called the police and informed them about the situation. The robbers came on four motorcycles, as per the video footage.