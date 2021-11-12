ANL 16.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.05%)
Pakistan always stand with Afghan people: PM

Recorder Report 12 Nov 2021

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Thursday that Pakistan has always stood with the Afghan people in their hour of need.

The prime minister in a tweet stated that "we have assured Afghan acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi and his delegation that we will provide all possible humanitarian aid to Afghanistan. We are sending essential food items, emergency medical supplies and winter shelters."

He said that to provide immediate relief to Afghan people, we will also provide free Covid-19 vaccines to all Afghans travelling across the border into Pakistan. "Again I urge the international community to fulfil its collective responsibility to avert a grave humanitarian crisis confronting people of Afghanistan".

