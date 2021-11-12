Miners lift UK’s FTSE 100 to new 20-month highs, Burberry slides
LONDON: UK’s blue-chip index hit fresh 20-month highs on Thursday as miners bounced on relief that property developer China Evergrande averted a default, although a slew of disappointing updates from retailers cast gloom on the sector.
Luxury brand Burberry fell 5.0% after it said sales flatlined in the second quarter due to bad weather and COVID-19 travel restrictions in China, taking the shine off the fashion brand’s better-than-expected profit.
Discount retailer B&M dropped 5.5% after posting lower first-half core earnings.
The FTSE 100 index still ended 0.6% higher, helped by China-exposed mining stocks, after China Evergrande averted a destabilising default at the last minute for the third time in the past month. Precious metal miners added 3.8%.
“Rising commodity prices have helped the FTSE 100 to a new post-pandemic peak, shrugging off a turn lower for Burberry,” said Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at IG.
Data showed Britain’s economy grew by 0.6% in September, beating estimates and gaining some steam at the end of the third quarter, but estimates for previous months were revised lower.
“The uptick is because with sluggish growth amid higher inflation, there are expectations that BoE won’t raise rates in really quick succession,” said Susannah Streeter, senior investment and markets analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown.
In comparison to its European and U.S. peers, the FTSE 100 has underperformed in post-pandemic recovery this year, hurt by global supply chain problems, surging energy prices, post-Brexit shortages of labour and inflationary worries.
Oil major BP fell 0.8% after it and Norway’s Aker jointly sold a 5% stake in Norwegian oil firm Aker BP, cutting their combined holding in the company to 65%.
Johnson Matthey tumbled 18.6% after announcing plans to exit its battery materials business and the departure of its chief executive.
Online car marketplace Auto Trader Group Plc was the top gainer on the FTSE 100, surging 14.3%, after it reported its highest ever half-year revenue and profit.
|Stock
|Price
|
786 Investments / Nov 12
786 Investments Limited(786)
|
7.50
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
AL- Abbas / Nov 12
Al-Abbas Sugar Mills Limited(AABS)
|
307.00
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Agro Allianz / Nov 12
Agro Allianz limited(AAL)
|
16.00
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
AL-Abid Silk / Nov 12
Al-Abid Silk Mills Limited(AASM)
|
3.49
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Ali Asghar / Nov 12
Ali Asghar Textile Mills Limited(AATM)
|
2.07
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Allied Bank / Nov 12
Allied Bank Limited(ABL)
|
78.25
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Abbott Lab. / Nov 12
Abbott Laboratories (Pakistan) Limited(ABOT)
|
765.33
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Abson Ind. / Nov 12
Abson Industries Limited(ABSON)
|
2.50
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Attock Cement / Nov 12
Attock Cement Pakistan Limited(ACPL)
|
130.00
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Adam Sugar / Nov 12
Adam Sugar Mills Limited(ADAMS)
|
34.33
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|Stock
|Volume
|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / Nov 10
|
173.03
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / Nov 10
|
172.93
|
USD to Japanese Yen / Nov 10
|
113.88
|
USD to Swiss Franc / Nov 10
|
0.92
|
Pound Sterling to USD / Nov 10
|
1.34
|
Euro to USD / Nov 10
|
1.15
|
UK LIBOR % / Nov 10
|
0.07
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / Nov 10
|
4646.71
|
India Sensex / Nov 10
|
60352.82
|
Tokyo Nikkei / Nov 10
|
29106.78
|
Nasdaq / Nov 10
|
15622.71
|
Hang Seng / Nov 10
|
24996.14
|
FTSE 100 / Nov 10
|
7340.15
|
Dow Jones / Nov 10
|
36079.94
|
Germany DAX 30 / Nov 10
|
16067.83
|
France CAC40 / Nov 10
|
7340.15
|Item
|Value
|
Crude Oil / Nov 10
|
81.55
|
Karachi Cotton Assoc. / Nov 10
|
16080.00
|
Gold 10 Grams / Nov 10
|
97310.00
|
Gold Spot / Nov 10
|
1851.30
|
Cotton / Nov 10
|
115.05
