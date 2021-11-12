Pak Suzuki, Honda Atlas become latest car assemblers to increase prices

Following KIA Lucky Motors and Indus Motor Company, Pakistan Suzuki and Honda Atlas became the latest car manufacturers to hike car prices.

While Suzuki hiked prices on its entire line-up with Cultus AGS getting the biggest hike of Rs297,000, Civic's Turbo variant saw the largest-increase as its price went up by Rs485,000.

The new prices came into effect from November 11, 2021.

Following are the new ex-factory prices of Suzuki vehicles:

Suzuki Alto

Alto VX has seen a price hike of Rs161,000. The new price is Rs1,274,000 against the old one at Rs1,113,000. The price of Alto VXR has increased by Rs173,000. The car now costs Rs1,508,000, compared to the old price of Rs1,335,000. With a Rs183,000-hike, the price of Alto VXL/AGS has surged from Rs1,521,000 to Rs1,704,000.

Suzuki Cultus

The Cultus AGS has seen the biggest price jump of Rs297,000, taking its price tag from Rs1,975,000 to Rs2,272,000. Cultus VXR price has gone from Rs1,655,000 to Rs1,904,000, thanks to a hike of Rs249,000. Similarly, the new price of Cultus VXL is Rs2,105,000, against the old rate of Rs1,830,000.

Suzuki Wagon R

The Wagon R AGS has seen a surge of Rs264,000, taking its prices from Rs1,760,000 to Rs2,024,000.

The price of Wagon R VXR has gone up by Rs230,000. It now costs Rs1,760,000, compared to the old rate of Rs1,530,000. Wagon R VXL has seen an increase of Rs242,000. The new price is Rs1,852,000 against the old rate of Rs1,610,000.

Suzuki Bolan

Bolan VX, which saw an increase of Rs100,000, now sells at Rs1,149,000 from the old rate of Rs1,049,000. The price of Bolan Cargo has gone up by Rs101,000 to Rs1,165,000.

Suzuki Ravi

Suzuki Ravi has seen a price surge of Rs97,000. It costs Rs1,117,000. The Without Deck variant is priced at Rs1,042,000 against the old rate of Rs945,000.

Suzuki APV, Jimny and Vitara GLX Prices

The new price of Suzuki APV and Suzuki Jimny are Rs4,675,000 and Rs4,590,000 with a hike of Rs100,000 each. Likewise, Suzuki Vitara GLX has seen an increase of Rs100,000. It now costs Rs6,600,000, compared to previous price of Rs6,500,000.

Similarly, ex-factory prices of Honda vehicles were also increased.

Honda City

Honda City 1.2L CVT, the recently launched model, has seen a price hike of Rs150,000, and its price now stands Rs2,949,000.

Meanwhile, the price of Honda City 1.2L M/T has increased by Rs130,000, and is now available at Rs2,729,000, compared to old price of Rs2,599,000.

Furthermore, the rate of Honda City 1.5L CVT, which was previously available at Rs2,899,000 rose by Rs170,000 to Rs3,069,000.

Honda Aspire

The Honda City 1.5L Aspire CVT has seen a jump of Rs195,000 in its value and is now priced at Rs3,369,000 as compared to the previous rate of Rs3,174,000. The price of Honda City 1.5L Aspire M/T has jumped to Rs3,199,000 as compared to Rs3,019,000, an increase of Rs180,000.

Honda Civic

The Honda Civic 1.5 RS Turbo has seen the biggest jump of Rs485,000, taking its price from Rs4,564,000 to Rs5,049,000. The price of Honda Civic 1.8 i-VTEC CVT was hiked by Rs365,000. It now costs Rs3,979,000, compared to the old rate of Rs3,614,000.

Honda Civic Oriel 1.8 i-VTEC CVT has seen an increase of Rs395,000. The new price is Rs4,259,000 against the old rate of Rs3,864,000.

Honda BR-V

Honda BR-V i-VTEC S saw an increase of Rs225,000. It now sells at Rs3,599,000 from the old rate of Rs3,374,000.