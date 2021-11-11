NCOC approves Sinopharm, Sinovac vaccines for children over 12 years

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has announced that its committee of health experts approved two Chinese vaccines to be administered to children above 12 years from November 15.

In a tweet, the NCOC stated: “Chinese vaccines Sinopharm and Sinovac have been approved by NCOC Health Expert Committee for administration to children above 12 years of age from 15 November onwards.”

“Now, these vaccines will also be available in addition to already approved Pfizer for children above 12 yrs,” it said.

Meanwhile, at least nine deaths and 637 positive Covid-19 cases were reported across the country on November 10.

The NCOC stated that 48,882 tests were conducted while the positivity ratio remained 1.30 percent.

Earlier today, Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar said that more than 50 percent of students between the ages of 12 and 18 were administered at least one dose of coronavirus vaccine across the country.

In a tweet, Umar said: “Alhamdulillah more than half the students between the ages of 12 and 18 have been vaccinated with at least 1 dose."

He added, "Total students vaccinated so far exceeds 5.5 million. GB leads the way with 68% and Punjab is second with 62%.”