Nov 11, 2021
Pakistan

PM Imran likely to visit Dubai if Pakistan reach T20 World Cup final

  • Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry will accompany the premier
BR Web Desk Updated 11 Nov 2021

Prime Minister Imran Khan is expected to undertake a day-long visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to witness the T20 World Cup final if Pakistan beat Australia in today's game, Aaj News reported on Thursday.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry will accompany the premier on his Dubai visit.

Australia will face an unbeaten Pakistan who stormed into the final four with five wins in the Super 12 stage including their first ever in the tournament against rivals India.

Pakistan have not yet beaten Australia in an ICC knockout game

On facing Australia, Pakistan captain Babar Azam said: "We will try to continue with the kind of consistency that we have shown in the tournament so far and hope to play good cricket in the semi-finals."

He added, "You can't take any team lightly in T20 cricket. You have to play good cricket on that day."

Australia gear up to face red-hot Pakistan

Australia have won five 50-over World Cup crowns, including three in a row, but still await a T20 world title in six attempts. Pakistan have never beaten Australia in an ICC knockout event.

PM Imran likely to visit Dubai if Pakistan reach T20 World Cup final

