ANL 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.29%)
ASC 13.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.8%)
ASL 16.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.22%)
BOP 8.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.8%)
BYCO 7.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.37%)
FCCL 18.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.59%)
FFBL 26.07 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.66%)
FFL 12.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.38%)
FNEL 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
GGGL 18.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.27%)
GGL 33.49 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.24%)
HUMNL 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.92%)
JSCL 20.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 28.69 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.17%)
KEL 3.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.84%)
MDTL 2.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.4%)
MLCF 36.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.22%)
NETSOL 114.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
PACE 5.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.9%)
PAEL 25.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
PIBTL 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
POWER 7.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 16.31 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.37%)
PTC 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.35%)
SILK 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
SNGP 43.78 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (1.72%)
TELE 19.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.04%)
TRG 129.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-1.43%)
UNITY 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1%)
WTL 2.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.41%)
BR100 4,835 Decreased By ▼ -10.74 (-0.22%)
BR30 21,200 Decreased By ▼ -138.95 (-0.65%)
KSE100 46,670 Increased By ▲ 40.42 (0.09%)
KSE30 18,079 Decreased By ▼ -10.56 (-0.06%)
Nov 11, 2021
Markets

Australia shares extend losses for fourth day on US inflation threat

Reuters 11 Nov 2021

Australian shares on Thursday extended losses for a fourth session, with healthcare and energy firms weighing the most, as growing US inflationary risks stoked concerns of an earlier-than-expected policy normalisation by the Federal Reserve.

The S&P/ASX 200 index was down 0.6% at 7,379.00, as of 0052 GMT.

All three major US stock indexes ended in negative territory overnight, extending their losses and adding to Tuesday's sell-off as surging consumer prices raised worries of a protracted wave of red hot inflation.

Aussie healthcare stocks were the top percentage losers in the benchmark, declining up to 1.6% to mark their worst session since mid-October.

Biotech firm CSL Ltd declined more than a percent while hospital operator Ramsay Health Care lost 7.3% after it recorded a drop in its first-quarter earnings.

Energy sector fell as much as 2.4%, extending losses for a third straight session, with index heavyweights Woodside Petroleum and Santos shedding more than 3% each.

Oil prices slumped overnight, hit by a surge in the dollar after US President Joe Biden said his administration was looking for ways to reduce energy costs amid a broader acceleration in inflation.

Local tech stocks were also among the top drags, losing up to 1.7%, with buy-now-pay-later giant Afterpay Ltd and accounting software maker Xero Ltd shedding 1.7% and 4.4%, respectively.

Among gainers, heavyweight miners advanced 1.2%, recovering from a near 2% drop in the previous session. Global miners BHP Group, Rio Tinto and Fortescue Metals Group gained between 1% and 3.5%.

Australian gold stocks rose 2.3% as surging US inflation burnished bullion's appeal as an inflation hedge, sending prices to a five-month high on Wednesday.

Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index added 0.2% to 13,044.02.

Elsewhere, S&P 500 E-minis futures were mostly flat, while Japan's Nikkei was down 0.19% at 29,051.58.

Australia shares extend losses for fourth day on US inflation threat

